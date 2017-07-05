Data: July 8, 2017

Ambulance

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 10:03 a.m. Wednesday to the 1200 block of Ryan’s Road for an adult male who had fallen.

Crashes

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday from the intersection of West Lake Avenue and Liberty Drive.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday from the intersection of Oxford Street and Church Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday from the 1400 block of Humiston Avenue.

Fire

BIGELOW — The Bigelow Fire Department was dispatched at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday to the 31000 block of Paul Avenue for a tree fire.

Police

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of harassing communications and threats at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday from the 1700 block of Clary Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated knocking on windows reported at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday from the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated trespassing reported at 11:13 p.m. Tuesday from Johnson Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 5:53 a.m. Wednesday from the 1700 block of North Clifton Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a juvenile throwing rocks at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Humiston Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday from the 1300 block of South Shore Drive.

Marriage licenses

The Nobles County Recorder issued the following marriage licenses during June:

Akota Lee Morris and Krista Marie Winters, both of Spirit Lake, Iowa; Erin Ann Dumke and Nicholas Francis Ahrens, both of Worthington; Kevin Daniel Kuehne and Cheyenne Renee Wildfeuer, both of Reading; Stacy Elizabeth Dotzler and Arnold Lee Maynes, both of Corning, Iowa; Amanda Jo Bartholomey, Wilmont, and Ramon Cartagena Rodriguez, Rushmore; Sarah Marie Huls, Worthington, and Eli Warren Wass, Bigelow; Kelli Anne Straley and John Fredy Borrero Osso, both of Worthington; Nathan Glenn Jensen and Ashley Rhonda Larson, both of Wilmont; Florinda Mejia Santizo and Juventino Santizo Morales, both of Worthington; Laurie Louise Andres Kramer and Lanni Lee Erwin, both of Worthington; Ashley Ann Shipley and Christopher Wilbur Prins, both of Wilmont; Wanda Mae Klaassen and Thomas Lee Aune, both of Worthington; Kaylee Collene Turner and Trey Lincoln Henning, both of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and Cody Scott Hix and Desirae Nichole Cleland, both of Worthington.