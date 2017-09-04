Data: Sept. 5, 2017

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 2:41 p.m. Saturday to the 800 block of West Oxford Street for a male who had fainted.

ROUND LAKE — The Worthington Ambulance and Round Lake Rescue were dispatched at 6:50 p.m. Sunday to the 600 block of Fourth Avenue for a female who had fallen and was having difficulty breathing.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 7:17 a.m. Monday to the 600 block of Lake Street for an adult male who was feeling weak and dizzy.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 7:57 a.m. Monday to the 1700 block of North Clifton Avenue for an adult male having difficulty breathing.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 2:41 p.m. Monday to the 1500 block of Hillcrest Avenue for a female experiencing chest pain.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 3:08 p.m. Monday to the 1200 block of Duba Street for a male having difficulty breathing.

Crashes

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 6:26 p.m. Friday from the Minnesota 60 and Nobles County 35 roundabout.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 7:01 p.m. Saturday from the 1400 block of South Shore Drive.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 9:56 p.m. Saturday from the intersection of First Avenue and 14th Street.

BREWSTER — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash reported at 9:18 p.m. Sunday from Minnesota 60.

RUSHMORE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a vehicle in the ditch reported at 9:20 a.m. Monday from 260th Street.

Police

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for no Minnesota driver’s license at 8:52 p.m. Friday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 11:05 p.m. Friday from the 600 block of Lake Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 12:31 a.m. Saturday from the 1100 block of Grand Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a fight reported at 1:49 a.m. Saturday from the 100 block of 12th Street. Two adult males were warned for disorderly conduct.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated the theft of car parts reported at 3:13 p.m. Saturday from the 2100 block of Nobles Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for driving after suspension at 7:27 p.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated trespassing reported at 7:55 p.m. Saturday from the 1100 block of Grand Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for no Minnesota driver’s license at 8:46 p.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a fight reported at 1:03 a.m. Sunday from the 100 block of 12th Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a male with a gun at 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of 12th Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department arrested an adult male for trespassing at 1:54 a.m. Sunday following a report from the 200 block of 10th Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for no Minnesota driver’s license and no proof of insurance at 2:52 a.m. Sunday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated an assault reported at 4:35 a.m. Sunday from the 1400 block of Darling Drive.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated trespassing reported at 4:39 a.m. Sunday from the 1000 block of Third Avenue.

GEORGE, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nathan Dekam, 20, of George on Sunday on charges of operating while intoxicated first offense, minor in possession of alcohol third offense and failure to maintain control. The arrest came after a deputy saw a vehicle against a building at 301 S. Virginia St. at 7:48 a.m. Sunday. Dekam was found to be under the influence of alcohol and had hit the building with his car. The building sustained approximately $3,000 in damage.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for a revoked driver’s license at 2:28 p.m. Sunday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for driving after revocation at 5:37 p.m. Sunday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for driving while intoxicated at 7:01 p.m. Sunday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a fight reported at 3:19 a.m. Monday from the 1500 block of North Spring Avenue.