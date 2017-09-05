Data: Sept. 6, 2017

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 10:52 a.m. Tuesday to the 1500 block of Second Avenue for an adult male who was feeling weak and dizzy.

Crashes

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday from the 1700 block of Minnesota 60.

Police

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated trespassing reported at 7:16 p.m. Monday from the 1500 block of North Spring Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated an assault reported at 9:31 p.m. Monday from the 1300 block of Third Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a dog bite at 8:32 a.m. Tuesday from the 1100 block of Smith Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday from the 1700 block of North Spring Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday from the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.