Data: Sept. 7, 2017

Crashes

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday from the 1200 block of Clary Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday from the intersection of Humiston Avenue and Interstate 90.

Police

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of an adult male shoplifting at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday from the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

RUSHMORE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office cited a motorist for no insurance at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a school bus stop arm violation at 4:27 p.m. at the intersection of McMillan and Clary streets.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday from the 2100 block of Nobles Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday from the 1500 block of Clary Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of shoplifting at 8:49 p.m. from the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday from the 100 block of U.S. 59/Minnesota 60.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a lost child at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of First Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of shoplifting at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday from the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a domestic incident reported at 3:54 p.m. Wednesday from the 1500 block of Miller Street.

Marriage licenses

The Nobles County Recorder issued the following marriage licenses during August:

Ryan Earl Campbell and Rebekah Marie Sheldahl, both of Worthington; Andrew Jay Boneschans and Britany Joy Lacour, both of Bigelow; Felicia Lynn Cohrs and Brandon Buddy Feeken, both of Rushmore; Dulce Maria Adame Murillo and Phillip Jay Willardson, both of Worthington; Marissa Lynn Garvick and Andrew Allen Kramer, both of Sibley, Iowa; Ricardo E. Hernandez and Flor Valdez, both of Worthington; Martin Thomas Schmitz and Elizabeth Mary Erlanson, both of Brewster; James Richard Brooks and Jenna Lynn Waltzing, both of Belmond, Iowa; Michael Lynn Heidelberger and Erica Lynn Hansen, both of Brewster; Connie Mae Witzel and Ronald Leroy Deboer, both of Hawarden, Iowa; Edgar Benjamin Sandoval-Ortega and Emily Gene Nielsen, both of Worthington; Mayra Lizeth Pinales and Jose Luis Soto, both of Worthington; Laura Jennifer Moorman and Matthew Ryan Staley, both of Worthington; and Jaelle Marie Solt and Charles Frederick Schalow II, both of Wilmont.