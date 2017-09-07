Data: Sept. 8, 2017

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 12:03 p.m. Thursday to Collegeway for a female who had fallen and hit her head and was complaining of back pain.

Fire

READING — The Wilmont Fire Department was dispatched at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday to the 27000 block of 170th Street for a skidloader on fire.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Fire Department was dispatched at 8:47 p.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of Grand Avenue for a report of a gas smell in a residence.

Police

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of identity theft at 5:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Lucy Drive.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a domestic incident reported at 10:02 p.m. Wednesday from the 2100 block of Nobles Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a possible domestic incident reported at 12:12 a.m. Thursday from the 700 block of Ninth Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office arrested an individual on an apprehension and detention order at 10:09 a.m. Thursday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of an adult female shoplifter at 3:48 p.m. Thursday from the 1700 block of North Humiston Avenue.