Data: Sept. 9, 2017

Crashes

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 10:25 a.m. Friday.

Fire

LISMORE — The Lismore Fire Department was dispatched at 9:35 a.m. Friday to the 200 block of South Rice Avenue for a garage/shop fire.

Police

RUSHMORE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated illegal dumping reported at 6:25 p.m. Thursday from North Seney Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 7:34 p.m. Thursday from the 2000 block of North Humiston Avenue.

ELLSWORTH — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a possible break-in reported at 12:49 a.m. Friday from the 600 block of South Broadway Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a possible domestic incident reported at 12:55 a.m. Friday from the 800 block of Pershing Boulevard.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated trespassing reported at 6:01 a.m. Friday from the 900 block of Smith Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report at 8:31 a.m. Friday of property damage done by road construction in the 1700 block of North Humiston Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of identity theft at 8:40 a.m. Friday from the 1400 block of Darling Drive.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of a lost child at 1:51 p.m. Friday on Pershing Boulevard.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of an adult female shoplifter at 3:11 p.m. Friday from the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.