Data: Sept. 11, 2017

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 10:36 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road for a juvenile who had fallen and was bleeding from the head.

Crashes

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 1:50 p.m. Saturday from Humiston Avenue.

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office investigated a minor crash reported at 10:20 p.m. Saturday from the 500 block of South Second Avenue. A 2003 Buick Rendezvous operated by Kelli Hamilton, 30, of Rock Rapids, was backing out of a driveway and struck a 2002 Ford Mustang owned by Cody Hoy. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.

Fire

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Fire Department was dispatched at 5:09 p.m. Friday to the 1500 block of Darling Drive for an apartment filled with smoke.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Fire Department was dispatched at 1:54 a.m. Sunday to Minnesota 266 for a vehicle fire.

Police

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of harassing communication at 4:23 p.m. Friday from the 1200 block of Sherwood Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for no Minnesota driver’s license, no proof of insurance and speeding at 10:28 p.m. Friday.

SIBLEY, Iowa — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested Julius Dean Kracke, 40, of Sibley on Friday on a warrant for three counts of possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense and two counts gathering where controlled substances are used. Kracke was found during the arrest to be in possession of more controlled substances and paraphernalia, which led to additional charges of two more counts of possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Kracke was transported and booked into the Osceola County Jail and held on a $35,600 bond.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for no Minnesota driver’s license at 12:28 a.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for driving after suspension at 1:18 a.m. Saturday.

ROUND LAKE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone knocking on a door at 4:53 a.m. Saturday from the 400 block of Amy Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a theft of a ball at 9:34 a.m. Saturday from the 2100 block of Circle Drive.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated an assault reported at 10:41 a.m. Saturday from the 1600 block of Miller Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated the theft of a purse reported at 11:33 a.m. Saturday from the 1200 block of Duba Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a harassment restraining order violation reported at 1:18 p.m. Saturday from the 1700 block of Pauline Avenue,

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of children fighting at 3:13 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of East Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 5:11 p.m. Saturday from the 1300 block East Ninth Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office cited an individual for no Minnesota driver’s license and no proof of insurance at 9:06 p.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a fight reported at 1:05 a.m. Sunday from the 200 block of 10th Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated an assault reported at 1:33 a.m. Sunday from the 1000 block of Sixth Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for reckless driving at 1:47 a.m. Sunday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a motor vehicle theft reported at 3:07 a.m. Sunday from the 800 block of Grand Avenue.

SIBLEY, Iowa — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Lee Buss, 46, of Ashton, Iowa on Sunday on a warrant for controlled substance violation, possession of controlled substance second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported and booked into the Osceola County Jail and held on a $1,300 bond.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a domestic incident reported at 3:19 p.m. Sunday from South Shore Drive.