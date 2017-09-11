Data: Sept. 12, 2017

Crashes

WILMONT — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash reported at 4:15 p.m. Sunday from Fifth Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash with injuries reported at 11:53 p.m. Sunday from Interstate 90 mile marker 43.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 3:20 p.m. Monday from the intersection of Oxford Street and Burlington Avenue.

Police

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for no Minnesota driver’s license at 8:13 p.m. Sunday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for no Minnesota driver’s license at 11 p.m. Sunday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department cited an individual for no Minnesota driver’s license at 12:50 a.m. Monday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a motor vehicle theft reported at 9:10 a.m. Monday from North Frederick Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated disorderly conduct reported at 9:18 a.m. Monday from the 1200 block of Clary Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a scam at 1:20 p.m. Monday from the 1100 block of Oxford Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated an assault reported at 1:24 p.m. Monday.

LISMORE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of fraud at 2:08 p.m. Monday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a stop arm violation at 3:59 p.m. Monday from the 1700 block of North Burlington Avenue.