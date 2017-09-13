Data: Sept. 14, 2017

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 9:13 a.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of Eighth Avenue for an adult female possibly having a stroke.

Crashes

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 7:54 a.m. Wednesday from the 600 block of Leon Avenue.

Police

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a crime against justice at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday from the 300 block of South Lake Street.

WILMONT — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office cited an individual for failure to provide insurance at 8:56 p.m. Tuesday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of shoplifting at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday from the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a scam at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday from the 1000 block of Liberty Drive.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of drugs at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday from the 1400 block of Prairie Drive. Another report was made by the complainant at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 12:13 p.m. Wednesday from the 900 block of Winifred Street.