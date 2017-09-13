Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Mother-daughter tandem team up to find KTD medallion

    Data: Sept. 14, 2017

    By The Globe Today at 8:52 p.m.

    Ambulance

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday to the 200 block of West Okabena Street.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 9:13 a.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of Eighth Avenue for an adult female possibly having a stroke.

    Crashes

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 7:54 a.m. Wednesday from the 600 block of Leon Avenue.

    Police

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a crime against justice at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday from the 300 block of South Lake Street.

    WILMONT — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office cited an individual for failure to provide insurance at 8:56 p.m. Tuesday.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of shoplifting at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday from the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a scam at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday from the 1000 block of Liberty Drive.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of drugs at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday from the 1400 block of Prairie Drive. Another report was made by the complainant at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 12:13 p.m. Wednesday from the 900 block of Winifred Street.

    Explore related topics:datapolicedataPoliceCrimecrashesAmbulanceworthingtonNobles Countywilmont
    Advertisement
    randomness