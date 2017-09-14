Data; Sept. 15, 2017

Crashes

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 11:05 a.m. Thursday from the 1400 block of North Humiston Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 3:54 p.m. Thursday from the intersection of Second Avenue and 14th Street.

Police

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a stop arm violations at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday from the intersection of 10th Avenue and Winifred Street and the intersection of 11th Street and Fourth Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of harassing communications at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday from the 200 block of 12th Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of fraud at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday from the 1700 block of Miller Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of shoplifting at 8:59 p.m. Wednesday from the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

ELLSWORTH — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of disorderly conduct at 10:34 p.m. Wednesday from the 200 block of Chestnut Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 8:01 a.m. Thursday from the 1400 block of Second Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 10:02 a.m. Thursday from the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of trespassing at 11:23 a.m. Thursday from the 1000 block of Sherwood Street.