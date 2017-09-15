Search
    Data: Sept. 16, 2017

    By Ryan McGaughey

    Ambulance

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 7:40 p.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of North Spring Avenue for an adult female who had fallen.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 12:19 p.m. Friday to the 2400 block of Armour Road.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 3:02 p.m. Friday to the 2100 block of Castlewood Drive for an adult male having a seizure.

    Crashes

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 5:15 p.m. Thursday from the 1000 block of Clary Street.

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 11:43 a.m. Friday from Rowe Avenue.

    Police

    WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a stop arm violation at 3:49 p.m. Thursday from the intersection of 10th Street and Fifth Avenue.

    ROUND LAKE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a domestic incident reported at 7:31 p.m. Thursday from the 500 block of FIfth Avenue,

    Ryan McGaughey

    I first joined the Daily Globe in April 2001 as sports editor. I later became the news editor in November 2002, and the managing editor in August 2006. I'm originally from New York State, and am married with two children.

    
    
