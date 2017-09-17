Data: Sept. 18, 2017

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Ambulance was dispatched at 7:06 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block of 12th Street for an adult male who had fallen and hit his head.

Crashes

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 4:13 p.m. Friday.

SIBLEY, Iowa — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office investigated a car-vs.-cow crash reported at 2:33 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 170th Street and Polk Avenue. A 2016 Ford Escape operated by Ryan Dale VanWyk, 48, of Sibley, Iowa and registered to Andrew Gruis of Babbitt was traveling westbound when a black cow entered the roadway from the north ditch. The cow was killed by the vehicle; the Escape sustained about $7,500 in damage.

Police

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of two stop arm violations at 4:17 p.m. Friday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 4:36 p.m. Friday from the 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 5:37 p.m. Friday from the 1400 block of Burlington Avenue.

RUSHMORE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated illegal burning reported at 6:46 p.m. Friday from the 400 block of Third Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of disorderly males at 7:10 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of 10th Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated trespassing reported at 8:19 p.m. Friday from the 1200 block of Clary Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a possible fight reported at 3:29 a.m. Saturday from the 1500 block of Collegeway.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 8:43 a.m. Saturday from the 500 block of Morningside Drive.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a verbal domestic incident reported at 12:43 p.m. Saturday from the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated trespassing reported at 5:07 p.m. Saturday from the 1500 block of Rowe Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department arrested an adult male for felon in possession of ammunition and fifth-degree possession at 11:58 p.m. Saturday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated disorderly conduct reported at 1:06 a.m. Sunday from the 200 block of 10th Street. Two adult males were warned.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a possible domestic incident reported at 1:27 a.m. Sunday from the intersection of 11th Street and Third Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated an assault reported at 4:52 a.m. Sunday from the 1800 block of South Shore Drive.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of identity theft at 11:59 a.m. Sunday.