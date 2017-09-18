Data: Sept. 19, 2017

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 6:34 a.m. Monday from the intersection of Minnesota 60 and Nobles County 35.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 7:06 a.m. Monday from the intersection Nobles Street and Minnesota 60.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 8:40 a.m. Monday from the 800 block of Clement Street.

Police

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a report of kids trespassing reported at 4:58 p.m. Sunday from the Pauline Avenue picnic area

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a verbal domestic incident reported at 5:06 p.m. Sunday from the 2100 block of Castlewood Drive.

RUSHMORE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated property damage reported at 7:13 p.m. Sunday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated motor vehicle theft reported at 9:12 p.m. Sunday from the 1600 block of South Shore Drive.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated motor vehicle theft by a juvenile male reported at 9:48 p.m. Sunday from the 2000 block of Spruce Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 9:34 a.m. Monday from the 500 block of Industrial Lane.