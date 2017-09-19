Data: Sept. 20, 2017
Ambulance
RUSHMORE — The Worthington Ambulance and Rushmore Rescue were dispatched at 10;41 a.m. Tuesday to the 300 block of North Drake Avenue for a female who was experiencing weakness and not feeling well.
Crashes
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a crash reported at 7:54 p.m. Monday from the intersection of 10th Street and Fifth Avenue.
Police
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of harassing communications at 7:17 p.m. Monday from the 1100 block of Rose Avenue.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of threats of self-harm at 7:23 p.m. Monday.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage to a vehicle reported at 8:14 p.m. Monday from the 1300 block of East Avenue.
WILMONT — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of trespassing at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday from the 22000 block of Nobles County 25.
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a theft reported at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday from the 1700 block of Oxford Street.