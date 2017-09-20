Data: Sept. 21, 2017

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of a school bus stop arm violation at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday from the intersection of Humiston Avenue and Dover Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a driving complaint reported at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday from Oxford Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a cell phone theft reported at 8:49 p.m. Tuesday from Sailboard Beach.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department arrested an adult female for fifth-degree possession and driving after revocation at 10:19 p.m. Tuesday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage reported at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday from the 700 block of Winifred Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of an issue with stop lights at 12:21 a.m. Wednesday from the intersection of Humiston Avenue and Ryan’s Road.

BREWSTER — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office investigated property damage and theft reported at 12:27 a.m. Wednesday from the 600 block of Ninth Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department was requested for officer assistance for an adult female reportedly disturbing the peace at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Oxford Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated a possible domestic incident reported at 2:51 a.m. Wednesday from the 1900 block of Oxford Street.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department received a report of vehicle damage at 7:14 a.m. Wednesday from the 2200 block of Cecilee Street.

ROUND LAKE — The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office received a report of junk cars at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday.

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department investigated property damage to a vehicle reported at 10:19 a.m. Wednesday from the 1700 block of N.E. Minnesota 60.