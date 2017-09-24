Data: Sept. 25, 2017

Crashes

WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Police Department (WPD) investigated a hit-and-run crash reported at 4:36 p.m. Friday from the 1200 block of Ryan’s Road.

WORTHINGTON — The WPD investigated a motor vehicle crash reported at 11:38 a.m. Saturday from near the Oxford Street roundabout.

Police

WORTHINGTON — The WPD responded to report of a disorderly female at 9:57 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of North Spring Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The WPD warned an adult female for trespassing at 10:28 p.m. Saturday following a report of a civil matter from the 200 block of 12th Street.

WORTHINGTON — The WPD investigated trespassing and refusal to leave by an adult female reported at 11:05 p.m. Saturday from the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue.

WORTHINGTON —The WPD investigated a domestic incident in progress reported at 11:40 p.m. Saturday from the 1500 block of North Spring Avenue.

WORTHINGTON — The WPD cited an individual for no proof of insurance and speeding at 2:35 a.m. Sunday.