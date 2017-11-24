Data: Nov. 25, 2017

1:07 p.m. Friday: 1800 block of Collegeway, Worthington, adult male.

Crashes

WPD: 2:17 p.m. Friday, Ninth Street and Third Avenue.

Police

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office: Catherine Peterson, 57, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, was arrested Wednesday for operating while intoxicated third offense and driving while suspended. She also had a valid warrant out of Osceola County, Iowa that was served for failure to appear in reference to a previous operating while intoxicated charge. The arrest came after a deputy made contact with Peterson at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Story Street, Rock Rapids.

WPD: citation for driving after revocation, 4:12 p.m. Thursday.

NCSO: citation for no Minnesota driver’s license, 7:57 p.m. Thursday.

WPD: property damage, 8:45 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of East Avenue.

WPD: attempted burglary, 8:59 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Rose Avenue.

WPD: theft, 3:32 a.m. Friday, 1900 block of Cecilee Street.

WPD: burglary, 9:08 a.m. Friday, 1100 block of Clary Street.

WPD: adult male trespassing, 1:24 p.m. Friday, 1000 block of Ryan’s Road.

NCSO: harassing communications, 2:13 p.m. Friday.