Data: Nov. 27, 2017

12:25 a.m. Sunday: 1000 block of Ryan’s Road, Worthington.

Crashes

WPD: crash with injuries. 6:24 p.m. Friday, Ryan’s Road and Ray Drive.

WPD: 10:19 a.m. Sunday, 1200 block of Oxford Street.

Police

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office; Tamara Linn Ford, 46, of Ashton, Iowa was arrested Wednesday following an investigation at a residence in rural Ashton. Ford was charged with two counts of alleged possession of controlled substance-first offense (methamphetamine) and trespassing. She was taken to the Osceola County Jail and held on a $2,300 bond.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office: Ivan Enrique Lopez Rodriguez, 21, was arrested Thursday following a traffic stop at Iowa 60 and 120th Street for allegedly operating while intoxicated-first offense and warned for no valid driver’s license. He was booked into the Osceola County Jail and released after posting a $1,000 bond.

WPD: burglary, 5:20 p.m. Friday, 1900 block of Evelyn Street.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office: Carolyn Blanche Running, 30, and Glenn Evan Dortch, 55, both of Sioux City, Iowa arrested Friday following a traffic stop at Iowa 60 and 190th Street. Running was charged with alleged possession of controlled substance-third offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container. Dortch was charged with alleged possession of controlled substance-first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container. A third passenger in the vehicle, Cornell McBride, 43, of Sioux Falls, S.D. was also cited for open container. Running was held on a $5,600 bond, while Dortch was held on a $1,600 bond.

WPD: motor vehicle theft, 8:46 a.m. Saturday, 200 block of Clary Street.

WPD: dog bite, 11:54 a.m. Saturday, 800 block of Fifth Avenue.

WPD: theft, 2:16 p.m. Saturday, 1300 block of South Shore Drive.

WPD: assault, 8:11 p.m. Saturday, 800 block of 10th Street.

WPD: disorderly conduct, 1:35 a.m. Sunday, 200 block of 10th Street.

WPD: property damage, 2:34 a.m. Sunday, 1400 block of Darling Drive.

WPD: identification theft, 2 p.m. Sunday, 1900 block of Dover Street.