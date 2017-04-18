Adam Sandler to make rare appearance in Minnesota

Actor Adam Sandler poses at a premiere for the Netflix original film "Sandy Wexler" in Los Angeles on April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

WELCH, Minn. - Adam Sandler is coming to Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minn., this summer.

The comedian’s “Netflix Presents: Here Comes the Funny Tour” will arrive at the casino northwest of Red Wing on Wednesday, June 21. Sandler will be joined by fellow comedians David Spade, Nick Swardson and Rob Schneider.