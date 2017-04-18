Adam Sandler to make rare appearance in Minnesota
WELCH, Minn. - Adam Sandler is coming to Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minn., this summer.
The comedian’s “Netflix Presents: Here Comes the Funny Tour” will arrive at the casino northwest of Red Wing on Wednesday, June 21. Sandler will be joined by fellow comedians David Spade, Nick Swardson and Rob Schneider.
It’s a rare appearance in Minnesota by the comedians.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. show start at $99 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.