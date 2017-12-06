Jackson native releases debut novel

In October, the Jackson native’s novel recipe came to fruition and placed on bookshelves for others. “The Space in Between” is available on Amazon, Kindle and Smashwords.

“This is so insanely crazy, exciting and absolutely terrifying at the same time — because now it’s out there,” James said of the emotions she felt when receiving the first physical copy of the novel she’d been dedicated to writing for more than a year.

Since spring 2016, James spent a considerable amount of time developing, knowing and having a relationship with her characters in the coming-of-age tragedy set in summer 1968.

“For a year plus I was inside of this story — and, in fact — I thought I was living in 1968 for a year at times,” James said, who assesses herself as a very intense and focused person when she catches the writing fever.

James also created the fictitious Minnesota town of Springville.

“If you read the book, you will know Springville is in southwestern Minnesota, even though it’s fictitious,” James said, adding that many authors write what they know, including herself. She is a 1979 graduate of Jackson High School.

The novel is told from the perspective of 10-year-old Anna Hendricks, who James described as “quite the curious little thing.”

Anna’s two older sisters, parents and a collection of town outcasts are also central to the story, during which everyone’s lives all seem to somehow intersect at certain points, James said.

The book, which James said starts out relatively sweet, is heartwarming, touching and gut-wrenching.

“By the time you get to the end of the book, it grows darker,” she said.

It was how the book ends that ultimately inspired the Hudson, Wis., woman to write the entire 248-page novel.

“I tend to do things backward,” James joked, about her novel and life alike.

James remembers having compiled her staple ingredients and the book’s ending when, one day in spring 2016, she had an epiphany moment that she describes as a voice telling her to write the book.

The stars further aligned for James when a writing group, which she attributes as privy to the completion of her novel, was conceived shortly after the writing bug bit.

“It was crazy how stuff lined up,” she said. “Everything lined up perfectly.”

The members of her writing group — a retired English teacher, retired photojournalist, artist and retired teacher — were integral members to James’ writing process. They read and critiqued her novel as they received it in installments during their twice-monthly meetings.

While a work of fiction, the novel also required a great deal of research, James said.

James, who was 7 years-old in 1968, could vaguely remember national events like the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy. Those events, ingrained in the minds of adults and children alike, needed to be referenced in the novel, James said.

“I didn’t want to make it a historical fiction — and it’s not a historical fiction — but I thought it was extremely important,” she said.

Equally important to James was understanding the period attire, cars and other events and items that would place readers in the summer of 1968.

In fact, it was sometime around that time when James, then a student at Jackson Elementary School, can remember beginning her writing journey.

The daughter of Ruth and the late Richard Polz, James recalled being overwhelmed among a large group of elementary students, but her safe haven was among the books at the elementary school’s library, she told a group gathered Nov. 30 at the Lakefield Public Library for her second author visit since releasing her novel.

James officially kicked off her author tour the day before at the Jackson Public Library. It was important to her that Jackson be her first visit.

“This is humble beginnings, so I might as well go back to humble beginnings with a debut book,” James said.

While there is still plenty of excitement surrounding “The Space in Between,” James is already looking ahead to what’s next. She said she is working on another project, which already has a working title.

“Hopefully it’s going to be what I want it to be, but we’ll see,” she said.

Visit www.lindamjames.com for more information.