Chamber Singers, Worthington Brass concert is 2 p.m. Sunday
WORTHINGTON - The Worthington Chamber Singers perform an Advent concert, “Journey from a Distant Land,” at 2 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 408 11th St., Worthington.
Twenty-six vocalists under the direction of Eric E. Parrish will share music from the Christmas tradition, and guest instrumentalists will supplement the concert.
In addition, the Worthington Brass will play prelude and intermission music.
The concert is free and open to the public; a free will offering will be taken.