City begins 2017 budget talks

WORTHINGTON -- Members of the Worthington City Council gathered for an early morning meeting Friday to begin discussions on the city’s 2017 budget. It was the first of two budget meetings scheduled within a week, with the second meeting slated for 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Friday’s agenda included overviews by department heads in public safety, engineering and community and economic development, with a brief synopsis of the aquatic center’s fund to wrap up the two-hour meeting.

The overall budget as presented by departments reflects a 19.79 percent levy increase over 2016, with a $4,122,653 net levy, up from the $3,441,568 levied in 2016. Preliminary expenditures in 2017 include a cost of living increase of 2.5 percent for city employees and a 6 percent increase in the city’s share of health insurance.

Worthington City Administrator Steve Robinson said the council will continue to tweak the budget leading up to its Sept. 12 meeting, when it will need to set the not-to-exceed levy for the city. Once the not-to-exceed levy is set, the council has until Dec. 12 to continue working on the final budget.

During Friday’s initial budget discussions, Worthington Police Chief Troy Appel walked council members through a proposed public safety budget of nearly $4.4 million, which includes both the police and fire departments. Among the highlights of the public safety budget is the replacement of five vehicles, including two unmarked and three squad cars, in 2017.

“Five is a pretty high replacement, but we didn’t have any replacements in 2016,” City Finance Director Brian Kolander said.

Appel also discussed the need to replace the city’s civil defense sirens. There are currently nine sirens located throughout the community, and Appel said they would be replaced with five new sirens over a period of eight years, from 2018 through 2026.

“The sirens are an ambitious goal,” Appel said, noting that each one costs $25,000. “The sirens we have are really outdated -- the models … went out 20 years ago and the company will no longer have parts to replace them.”

The five new sirens will provide better overall coverage for the city, unlike the nine in use today, he added.

In addition to funding the first of the new civil sirens in 2018, Appel also noted a $25,000 expense coming in 2018 budget for the purchase of 12 to 13 body cameras for officers within the WPD.

“The state is highly recommending it,” Appel said, adding that there would be enough cameras for each on-duty officer, as well as spares in the event batteries need to be charged or there are problems with a camera. He said there will be a policy for officers on when cameras can and cannot be turned off.

Dwayne Haffield, the city’s director of engineering, presented a budget he described as “largely unchanged” from 2016. Among the planned equipment purchases for his department for 2017 are a computer workstation and replacement of surveying equipment.

Haffield’s department also oversees the city’s Clean Water Partnership fund, which currently has a reserve balance of approximately $800,000. Haffield said the city’s share of a proposed water storage basin on the former Prairie View Golf Links is $146,250, which represents 25 percent of the project’s cost. The Okabena-Ocheda Watershed District applied for a state Clean Water, Land and Legacy grant to fund 75 percent of the project.

“We think we have a good enough project that it should get funded,” Haffield said, cautioning that the state grant may not be awarded for the project in this first round.

The final presentation of the morning was from Brad Chapulis, the city’s director of community and economic development. He said plans are to engage a consultant late this fall to help guide the city through designs and regulations for the Oxford Street redevelopment project.

Chapulis updated the council on new revenues in 2017, including the first homes constructed under the Nobles Home Initiative coming onto the tax rolls, and the addition of the Prairie Holdings building (former Prairie Expo) back on the tax rolls in 2017. Chapulis also mentioned the $116,906 still available through the Worthington Rediscovered program to address blighted properties, and the Worthington Event Center’s current fund balance of $71,800.

“We are projecting to have the (Memorial) Auditorium and the event center paid off in August or September 2017,” Robinson noted.

Robinson also brought up the budget for the aquatic center, which is shared with the Worthington Area YMCA. The city developed a fund for future maintenance and repairs of the aquatic center, putting in $100,000 annually initially, and reducing that to $50,000 in recent years.

“Initially, the idea was to take care of our share of repairs to the aquatic center, but also to put together a depreciation fund to replace the aquatic center at some date many years in the future,” Robinson said, adding that the reserve fund is now built up to $831,000.

The budget discussion will continue Tuesday with a focus on public works, airport and recreation; Prairie View and soccer; Memorial Auditorium and other areas of city government.