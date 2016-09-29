Art exhibit opening is Sunday

WORTHINGTON -- An artist reception will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Nobles County Art Center, 407 12th St., Worthington, to mark the opening of “Being Here: Being Present,” an exhibit by Worthington native Derek Ahlberg.

The exhibit is a pictorial search of life over 218 weeks, Ahlberg said. “Like being stuck in traffic, waiting for the water to boil, or stopping to tie my shoe, these are all moments in life where I have stopped to smell the roses. Taking time to photograph the life around me is a constant reminder of my existence and mortality. It’s a moment where I honor my time on Earth and respect the nature that surrounds me whether organic, manmade or serendipity.”

Ahlberg’s exhibit will be on display in the Nobles County Art Center gallery through Oct. 28.