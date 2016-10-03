WORTHINGTON -- World-class artists Jim Brandenburg, Michael Monroe and Noah Hoehn are combining their considerable talents for a once-in-a-lifetime show at Worthington’s Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center (MAPAC), scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 15.

In a multimedia presentation featuring the remarkable photography of National Geographic Society veteran Brandenburg, along with the musical stylings of award-winning musicians Monroe and Hoehn, “From My Backyard” will offer patrons a memorable evening of songs and scenes inspired by the places these accomplished creative forces call home.

“’From My Backyard’ is the title of a song I’ll perform that’s about finding yourself where you are,” explained Monroe, who is in his fourth decade as a national performer of music ranging from acoustic folk to jazzy reggae.

“Travel and the internet can teach you a lot, but wherever you go, there you are,” he added. “I personally find so much joy and inspiration where I live on the North Shore of Lake Superior, and I love to bring that feeling to my performances.”

Monroe, known for his rich, mellow vocals and pioneering work as a live looper, won the 2015 Great River Folk Festival Songwriting Contest. His 11th CD, “Time to Get Away,” was produced in 2013.

But it’s hometown boys Hoehn and Brandenburg whose names area residents will most quickly recognize.

Brandenburg grew up in Luverne and freely says that Worthington, and his employment as a Daily Globe photographer here during the 1970s, was of profound importance to his life.

“Living and working in Worthington, under the guidance of Jim Vance, Ray Crippen and so many other wonderful staff members, changed my life around completely, and I went straight to National Geographic after that,” commented Brandenburg.

“It was a magical, amazing time, and I still have dozens of incredibly good friends there -- and it’s almost unbelievable to me, but though I’ve done over 1,000 shows around the world, I’ve never done one in Worthington before.”

Until now, when Brandenburg will meld his insightful commentary and musical sensibilities with the skills of Monroe and Hoehn, the latter of whom is a 1998 Worthington High School graduate and a three-time McKnight Fellowship award recipient.

Currently, Hoehn is based in the Twin Cities and is an in-demand performer nationally.

“I’m very proud to have the chance to do this with Noah, and also to introduce Michael to the community and our friends there,” expressed Brandenburg.

“I’m thrilled and excited to be doing this in Worthington next weekend, and to be honest, I’ll be more nervous to perform there than in Paris.”

Tammy Makram, managing director of MAPAC, conceived of bringing the three artists together in Worthington a few years ago.

“I went to a show Jim and Michael had done and I was so blown away by the entire experience that it was one of the first things I thought about doing when I first took this job nearly three years ago,” said Makram.

“This has been in the works for close to two years, but it’s hard to get Jim Brandenburg because he’s always traveling all over the world.

“It’s a perfect event for us now, with our wonderful new projection and surround-sound system, because we get a chance to show that off with something very, very special,” she continued.

While Brandenburg and Monroe have previously collaborated, and Hoehn has appeared in concert with Monroe and recorded on a few of Monroe’s albums, this will mark the first -- and possibly only -- time the three will appear as a unit.

“I met Jim and Judy Brandenburg for the first time last April when Michael was doing a folk legends show at the Chanhassen Dinner Theater,” said Hoehn, who grew up looking at Brandenburg’s photographic books “White Wolf” and “Chased By the Light” in his boyhood Worthington home.

“There’s Jim, then there’s Michael, and I’m definitely the third wheel here,” laughed Hoehn modestly. “I’m very lucky they’ve asked me to be a part of this.

“Our performance will involve musicality and judgment, and we’ll flow with it.”

The mutual admiration and respect these three artists have for each other is easily detected.

“Jim’s images and insight inspire music from me, and Noah is a world-class musician who has played on my albums and in concert with me many times,” offered Monroe.

“Our improvisation section should be an amazing combination of all three talents,” he continued. “Noah and I are both solo performers with unique styles that complement each other, and the energy compounds when we perform together.”

Credited Brandenburg, “Michael amazes me, he’s incredible, and I’ll be showing some pictures while he plays and we’ll do some things together.”

A retrospective exhibit involving about 120 Brandenburg photos is currently on display in Cologne, Germany; Brandenburg shared that it includes at least a few shots of his original “backyard,” the greater Worthington/Luverne area.

“Worthington will have its own show next Saturday,” assured Brandenburg, explaining that he plans to feature several slides taken in the “neighborhood.”

“This will be incredible to watch and experience,” said Makram. “It’s especially wonderful because their roots are here, and these men have all gone on to achieve impressive careers.

“The chances of this happening again are pretty slim, so this is something people won’t want to miss; you’ll be literally lifted out of your seats, it’s going to be that great.”

And at the end of the night, Hoehn and Brandenburg hope to fit in some time to reconnect with people they care about from their own backyards.

Observed Monroe, “I feel like my two Worthington friends are introducing me to their hometown. This will be my first time performing there, and I already feel the love.”

“From My Backyard,” a multi-media show featuring the photography of Jim Brandenburg and the music of Noah Hoehn and Michael Monroe, will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center, 714 13th St., Worthington. Reserved seating tickets are available at the box office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays, or by calling 376-9101 or visiting friendsoftheauditorium.com. There is a discount for tickets purchased by Oct. 14. For more information, call 376-9101.