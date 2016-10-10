Six Appeal returning to Worthington for Oct. 20 concert

WORTHINGTON -- Minnesota-based a cappella group will bring an evening of entertainment on Oct. 20 at the Worthington Event Center. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the show will start at 6:30 p.m.

Six Appeal is an award-winning a cappella ensemble that travels around the country presenting a unique show for all ages. According to Six Appeal vocal percussionist Andrew Berkowitz, the band takes pride in being flexible and versatile.

The group sings a variety of genres including pop, country, classic rock, jazz and R&B. They acquired the title of national champion at the National Harmony Sweepstakes, an a cappella festival in California.

Berkowitz noted that the band performed in Worthington early this year (at the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting and dinner). As a result of the positive response from that audience, the band is eager to return to town.

“We are really excited to come back to Worthington,” Berkowitz said. “It is great town, and everybody there is really awesome.”

Worthington Event Center Sales Director Maddy Westra said she is excited about the show since it’s the first time the Worthington Event Center is going to host an actual performance.

“We are trying to see if the public interest is in having shows,” Westra said. “We are really pushing for this event to be successful and if it is, we will continue have shows like this.”

Westra said the event should interest all kinds of people since the group is going to perform a wide variety of music styles, from oldies to current chart-toppers.

“It is family friendly show, but it also hits the older crowds,” Westra said. “It has something to offer to everybody and all types of music preferences.”

Berkowitz said the band will aim to entertain the whole audience and to perform well-known songs, but with a ‘Six Appeal’ twist.

“It is going to be a show for everyone,” he said. “We often perform for all ages and for everybody, and we try to do music that we think everyone can relate to some level.”

Berkowitz said there are numerous things that make the band special, but the dancing and chemistry among band members are characteristics that make it stand out.

“I think our dancing is what set us apart from other groups,” Berkowitz said. “But also we spend a lot of time together, and a lot of people tell us that shows on the stage. We have a connection among the six of us, and we bring that on stage.”

Westra said the show represents a chance to not only have a fun evening, but also support local businesses.

“It is vital to support local business because that's what makes up a local community,” she said. “If the business are not successful they might leave or shut down, and then, all of a sudden, there are no people here. So it's vital for people to support each other and see what local businesses have to offer.”

Berkowitz explained that one of the band’s passions is to spread its knowledge in a cappella music and to inspire young artists.

“We not only perform, but we also educate,” Berkowitz said. “We teach students about the value of having music on their lives, especially vocal music. We really try to bring the community together (by) singing together.”

Tickets can be purchased at the Comfort Suites & Conference Center front desk.