Melanie Stringer, who portrays Laura Ingalls Wilder, is shown on the porch of the farmhouse that was the birthplace of Almanzo Wilder. (Special to the Daily Globe)

WORTHINGTON -- It isn’t every day that Laura Ingalls Wilder, pioneer girl of the Midwestern prairie, comes to town.

But at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the big barn at Worthington’s Pioneer Village, historical interpreter Melanie Stringer will breathe new life into the renowned figure, who authored the perennially popular “Little House” series of children’s/young adult novels several decades ago.

“This is similar to the Abraham Lincoln program we hosted, in partnership with the Nobles County Historical Society, a little over a year ago,” said Clint Wolthuizen, director of the Nobles County Library.

“The Plum Creek Library System is coordinating the visits, and Melanie Stringer will be presenting at most of the Plum Creek libraries throughout October.”

Stringer, a native of New Hampshire, is beginning her seventh year of sharing with audiences of all ages details of Wilder’s life, particularly from Wilder’s perspective as a 29-year-old mother in 1896.

“Her daughter, Rose, was nearly 10 years old then, and Laura and her husband Almanzo had moved to Missouri two years earlier and purchased a farm there,” detailed Stringer.

“My program is mostly in the first person, as if I were Laura, but sometimes later on I move into speaking from a historical perspective,” Stringer continued.

“When I’m in character as Laura, I encourage the audience to ask questions so it’s very interactive and I can offer information about what those attending specifically want to know -- like ‘Why did Mary lose her sight, and what happened to the rest of her life?’”

Stringer majored in literature and American history at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire, and she freely admits to being captivated by Wilder’s writing throughout her life.

“I learned how to read by reading Laura’s books,” attested Stringer. “They have been a source of fascination and comfort for me throughout my life.”

When Stringer was about 13, a patient librarian spent time explaining to Stringer the differences in literary genres -- for instance, why Wilder’s books were categorized as children’s historical fiction rather than autobiography or memoir.

“Laura had fictionalized some of her stories, so the books had to be considered fiction,” she explained. “I decided I needed to know more, such as, ‘If I lived in Laura’s time, how would my life change?’ and ‘If Laura lived now, what would I have to teach her?’”

Still, Stringer notes that Wilder, who lived from 1857-1957, witnessed many dramatic changes in the world during her lifetime.

“This is a woman who later went to movie theaters and who drove in her Chrysler with Almanzo on trips from Missouri to South Dakota,” Stringer said.

“Her books were based on her early life experiences, and the people and the natural environment (in places such as Walnut Grove, Minn., and DeSmet, S.D.) had a lot to do with it.

“Regardless of how large or small a town and its population might be, every place and every family has a story,” Stringer continued.

“You could live in New York City with eight million people, or in a tiny place with a few hundred residents, and you’d still have something to say. All of us have stories -- probably more than we realize.”

Several years of preparation were required for Stringer to properly assemble her program, with time needed to decide which period of Wilder’s life to cover, gain sufficient contextual knowledge and gather resources such as reproduction clothing and artifacts.

“I wanted the best possible set of information, and I wanted to be as accurate as possible,” stressed Stringer, who says she enjoys having audiences with “a good mix of ages” because the various generations tend to encourage each other to ask questions.

Wolthuizen is encouraged by the terrific reception the Lincoln historical interpreter had locally; he is hopeful Stringer, in the guise of Wilder, will meet with a similarly enthusiastic audience in Worthington.

“The barn at Pioneer Village is a nice fit for the Laura Ingalls Wilder pioneer era,” said Wolthuizen. “We’re excited to be partnering with the Nobles County Historical Society again. People will appreciate seeing Melanie in character for the whole evening.”

“Meet Laura Ingalls Wilder,” presented by Melanie Stringer, will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Pioneer Village barn. The program is free, open to the public and appropriate for all ages. It is made possible in part by a grant from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Hot apple cider and popcorn will be provided. Questions may be directed to the Nobles County Library, 295-5340.