Irish vocal duo to perform Sunday in Worthington

WORTHINGTON -- Fir, a male Irish vocal duo featuring one opera star and one musical theater star, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center.

David Shannon and Simon Moran are internationally accomplished singers who have performed for audiences around the world. Their music is described as a classical crossover with a modern Irish feel and will feature selections from “Turnadot,” “La Traviata,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Miserables” and “The Prayer.”

The performance by Fir represents the Worthington Concert Association’s first concert of the season. Upcoming Worthington Concert Association events include guitarist/violinist combo Duo Del Sol; young country music performer Jenn Bostic; and New Odyssey, billed as “three guys, 30 instruments.”

In addition to these concerts, concert association members may attend reciprocity concerts in Slayton, Windom and Sheldon, Iowa. For more information or to purchase a membership, contact Brenda DeSmith at 376-4862.