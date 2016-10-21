Austen's classic "Sense and Sensibility" adapted for the stage is playing currently at Guthrie, following a successful run several years ago of "Pride and Prejudice," best-known of Austen's books.

A comedy of manners, "Sense and Sensibility," tells the tale of two young women, Elinor and Marianne Dashwood, whose father has died, and because of British law at that time (1790's), they with their mother and little sister have lost the family estate and their comfortable home to the son from their father's first marriage. This stepbrother to the girls and his greedy wife have no intention of sharing anything in spite of the father's impassioned death-bed plea. Reduced almost to poverty, mother and daughters move to a small low-rent cottage in a distant part of the English countryside, offered by a generous cousin. Devotion between sisters and family is a recurrent theme of Jane Austen's, reflecting the close bond with her own sister, brothers and parents.

Elinor and Marianne represent sense and sensibility. Each of these characterizations is well performed by Jolly Abraham and by Alejandra Escalante. Elinor becomes the anchor of the family with her stoic, cheerful acceptance of change while the moody Marianne dwells on her grief and unhappiness. One meaning of sensibility from the dictionary is "excessive openness to emotional impressions." Marianne's beauty, vivacity and her passion for poetry and music lead her to more romantic encounters, although both sisters are rejected by suitors due, in part, to each lacking a dowry for a potential husband. However, author Austen likes happy endings so her characters always find the right mates eventually, following many obstacles and misunderstandings.

This new adaptation at Guthrie by Kate Hamill (which has been staged Off-Broadway this year with Hamill cast as Marianne in addition to her playwright responsibilities) is fast-moving and has its charms with colorful costumes and unique staging. A turntable accentuates the movement aspect when characters are out for a brisk walk or are departing for a social engagement. A circle of chairs on the revolving stage simulates a dinner party with about a dozen guests, each occupying his or her chair.

Another intriguing device uses "gossips," men and women, dressed in stylish black outfits, who spread the social news. One of the best moments comes with a coach and driver, perched high on a chair above a settee with the two sisters and their chaperone seated behind him, taking off on a trip to London.

On the downside, Hamill's adaptation tries too hard for broad laughs rather than letting Jane Austen's subtle wit and clever irony take charge. Also, the two leading men are not really right in their roles. John Catron, playing Edward Ferrars, is directed by the script to be a very awkward bumbler which is surely not what Austen intended. Colonel Brandon, portrayed by Remy Auberjonois, is overly stiff and stern to have any chance of attracting the lively Marianne. I missed Hugh Grant, Elinor's friend Edward from the 1995 Academy Award nominated movie, and Alan Rickman, that film's Brandon. The DVD is recommended, available through the Nobles County Library. Emma Thompson wrote that Oscar-winning script and was delightful in the role of Elinor. The book's at the library, too.

Guthrie actor Torsten Johnson, playing Marianne's other beau, fits in well as Willoughby. With smaller roles, Guthrie veteran Sally Wingert pleases in her portrayal of Mrs. Jennings, an overbearing but well-meaning matchmaker friend of the family, as does Robert Dorfman, the distant cousin who owns the rental cottage. The cast of 15 sets a speedy pace with many of them taking more than one part. Direction is by Sarah Rasmussen, costumes by Moria Sine Clinton.

Our matinee audience showed its enthusiasm for the show, and the theater was completely sold out that afternoon. "Sense and Sensibility" continues through October 29.