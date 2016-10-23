Potted mums difficult to establish if planted in fall

A: It is very difficult to get potted mums established outdoors if they’re planted in the fall. Mums, short for chrysanthemums, are one of the best fall-blooming perennials and can be grown successfully in this region with a few guidelines.

To establish them sufficiently in a perennial flowerbed, it’s best to plant them in the spring so they have the entire season to develop a root system capable of surviving winter. Fall planting of full-bloom potted mums sold this time of year doesn’t give them enough time to establish properly, and they often don't survive winter. Many gardeners have tried fall planting with the addition of deep mulch, but even that hasn’t been widely successful.

Besides those difficulties, many of the varieties of mums sold in instant color pots aren't the best varieties to grow in perennial flowerbeds.

The University of Minnesota has done extensive mum breeding for years. They developed the “Minn” series of cushion mums, which form neat mounds covered with flowers, with names like Minnautumn, Minngopher and Minnruby. A recent mum breeding success story is their Mammoth series, which is proving quite winter-hardy as it develops a large plant with vigorous blooms.

It’s important to leave mum tops intact during winter, which greatly increases winter survival. Wait until spring to cut the tops back to several inches above ground level before new growth begins.

Mums are a great addition to the perennial flower bed. It's just a matter of planting in spring, when garden centers should handle starter plants, choosing adapted varieties and leaving tops on during winter.

A foot or two of leaf or straw mulch can be added for extra insulation if mums are planted in an open location that typically doesn’t receive adequate snow cover. Established mums are best divided in spring.

Q: I’m looking for advice on pruning my rose bushes. They seem to be getting too large and I’d like to cut them back. Should I wait until the spring to do this? What is the proper technique to use when pruning these bushes? What is the best way to prepare the rose bushes for the winter season? – Andy Thompson, Moorhead.

A: From the photos you sent, the roses look like types commonly called hardy shrub roses. In contrast, tender types like hybrid tea roses require covering in late fall for winter survival. Hardy shrub roses usually withstand winter without additional protection. Varieties differ, and the branch tips of some types suffer winter dieback, with new growth coming from the lower branch portions.

Pruning of roses is best done in early spring after winter’s long, cold periods are finished, but before new growth begins because fall pruning of roses can lead to increased branch dieback.

Spring pruning helps maintain the desired size and removes old crowded or damaged canes. Even if growth hasn’t begun, it’s quickly evident which branches are alive and which portions are dead and best pruned.

Little, if any, fall preparation is required for hardy shrub roses. Water if fall rains are lacking. Although winter cover isn’t usually needed, first-year roses planted in late summer or fall can benefit from a protective layer of leaves or straw.

Q: I'm enclosing a picture of unknown plants I purchased late in the season. What are the chances of getting this plant through the winter in either an east window or under grow lights? Should I cut it back? It’s produced some vine-like growth late in the season. – Willard Hiebert, Moorhead.

A: The plants in your photo are called mandevilla. They’re a tropical-type plant with beautiful trumpet-shaped flowers. Its shape is somewhat rounded, becoming vining as it develops.

They grow nicely on a small trellis outdoors where they appreciate sun and warmth. Sold in garden centers in spring, they’re usually considered an annual plant, but can be brought indoors if you’ve got the right situation.

We’ve had good success wintering them indoors, where they prefer as much light as possible from a sunny window or artificial lights. They can be trimmed back a little if necessary. It’s common for some leaves to turn yellow and drop during the winter. Avoid overwatering.

As spring approaches, mandevilla can be repotted and trimmed back a bit, and they’ll be ready to resume growth outdoors as daylength and light levels increase. That’s the time to begin fertilizing also. Mandevilla are quite susceptible to insects such as spider mites indoors, so watch plants for pests.