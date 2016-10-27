Community Thanksgiving dinner is Nov. 24

All area residents are invited to attend. Serving is from noon to 1:15 p.m. Turkey dinners will be delivered to persons who are unable to leave their homes. Contact Terry Morrison at 227-1539 and leave a voice message to request delivery. State a name, address and number of meals needed.

The event is not possible without volunteers. Assistance with food preparation and table setup is needed. Volunteers should arrive at the church by 8 a.m. on the 24th to begin work (enter in the parking lot door). Help with general cleanup is also needed starting at 1:15 p.m.





Salads, pies and other desserts may be brought to complement the main meal on Thanksgiving. Other food and money donations can be delivered or mailed to the Morrisons at 710 Ninth Ave., Worthington 56187. Checks should be made payable to Community Thanksgiving Fund.

Transportation to the meal seat can be provided. Call 227-1539 before 8 a.m. on the 24th to make arrangements. After 8 a.m. on the 24th, call the church at 376-6148.