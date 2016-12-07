First Lutheran Church welcomes pastor Jeanette McCormick

“I had some really good mentors growing up who were involved with the youth programs at my church and I helped with the younger youth, and therefore they encouraged me to continue on that path,” she said.

She decided to enroll in Augsburg College in Minneapolis, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in youth and family ministry and urban studies with a Spanish minor. Afterward, she went to Luther Seminary and received her Masters of Divinity with a concentration in congregational mission and leadership. Finally, she was ordained in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in May 2012.

“I was very involved with congregations during my studies and I really found that kind of work a good fit for me and my passions,” McCormick said.

Before coming to Worthington, McCormick was asked to serve at Pueblo de Dios, a Hispanic mission development, in Sioux Falls, S.D., as a temporary mission developer. After several years at Pueblo de Dios, McCormick decided it was a good time to make a transition to a more permanent position. After several interviews and visits, McCormick -- as well as First Lutheran Church -- thought she would be a great fit in Worthington.

Though she and her husband, Cole, who recently started working as a pastor in Estherville, Iowa, reside in Jackson, she plans to be as involved in the community as possible.

“We are grateful for the opportunities to serve in these places and also thankful for our previous congregations in supporting us in this transition time,” she said.

McCormick has begun to build relationships within the church and the community, and said the church has welcomed her with open arms.

“I have really enjoyed getting to know people,” she said. “There are lots of compassionate people in this community. I have been very impressed with the energy and enthusiasm that First Lutheran members have shown.”

McCormick said one of her main current priorities is to learn about the community and understand its needs before starting any project. Additionally, she said she will continue to serve people and find new ways to reach out.

“My first year or so, I really hope to spend a lot of time listening to people and getting to know them and their hopes,” she explained. “One of my mentors ingrained in me to not enter a community with my own mindset or agenda, but to really spend time to know that community before deciding what things seem important.

“I do know that the church and myself want to find ways to continue to reach out to the community and serve them.”

She added that the first step in getting to know the community and having a true understanding of their needs is by listening.

“I think God speaks to us through other people, and if we are too busy assuming that we have all the answers, we miss out what God is trying to tells us through our neighbors,” McCormick said.