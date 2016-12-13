How to adapt to gardening in the north

I like gardening here and believe our conditions are just right. Maybe because I was born and raised just down the road at Lisbon, N.D., I don’t know any differently, but I think we’ve got it pretty good here.

If you’ve noticed, I never refer to our climate as harsh or severe. Even calling our region “northern” is relative, because North Dakota is the geographic center of North America. We’re in the middle and there’s a whole lot of continent much farther north than our region. Being in the center is just right: not too hot and not too cold.

No matter where you garden, you adapt to local conditions. Even the South has books describing the challenges of southern gardening. Almost every region has something with which to deal. Personally, I don’t mind if our strawberries need winter protection. At least there aren’t any alligators under the arborvitae.

Even though I consider our growing region nearly ideal, there are traits special to our area. Recognizing the conditions and working with them leads to satisfying and successful home gardening.

The end of one growing season and the anticipation of the next is a good time to think about regional guidelines that are consistent from pioneer days to the present.

Here are a dozen basic concepts for gardening in the Upper Midwest.

1. Our soil tends to be alkaline, rather than acid-based.

Thousands of plant types thrive in alkaline soil, but some don’t. Blueberries, azaleas and blue hydrangeas require acid soil. Switching soil from alkaline to acid is very difficult long-term. There are almost always better-adapted alternative plants.

2. Regional soil texture varies from heavy clay to light sand, and everything in-between.

Organic material is the additive that improves all soil types. Adding compost, bagged manure, peatmoss or leafmold makes clay soil mellow and improves water-holding ability of sand.

To be effective, at least a three-inch layer should be tilled in. Soil improvement is an ongoing process unless you’re blessed with a perfect blend of natural loam.

3. There’s a natural divide between the native prairie grassland soil west of the Red River Valley and Minnesota’s native forested regions to the east.

Several tree types, such as some maples, prefer the forest-type eastern portion of the region.

4. Give or take a few days, our frost-free growing season generally extends from mid-to-late May until about mid-September.

Frost has been recorded in Fargo every month except July. Cool season vegetables can be planted in April, but the majority of gardening and annual flower planting is successful if planted between May 15 and May 25. The season can be extended a bit by protecting plants in spring and fall.

5. Plants grow quickly in our growing season with long days, clear sunny skies and temperatures favorable for most crops.

Choose vegetables adapted to our region. For example check tomato plant labels for varieties ripening in 65 to 75 days for a main crop of well-ripening fruit.

6. Our region’s well-adapted trees, shrubs and perennials can survive winter temperatures falling to 30 degrees below zero.

We’re classified as United States Department of Agriculture hardiness zone 4 across much of the region, and zone 3 in the northern parts of North Dakota and Minnesota. Zone 1 is coldest as it includes the Arctic. We can check plant tags and investigate plant material to select among the thousands of types that thrive in our zone.

7. Beware of plants on the cusp of two zones.

Plants that are borderline in hardiness are fun experiments, but the backbone of one’s landscape and perennial garden should be composed of reliable favorites.

8. Winter snow is nature’s insulation.

Plants are protected best if snow blankets the ground before extremely cold temperatures arrive. January thaws might seem pleasant, but they can leave plants dangerously exposed to cold.

To insure against unpredictable snow, tender perennials, roses and strawberries are best mulched in fall.

9. Winters without snow cover, called “open” winters, are dangerous for perennials.

Without insulation to keep the ground uniformly frozen, freezing and thawing can heave plants out of the soil, tearing roots and destroying survival.

10. Understand microclimates.

Microclimates exist where shelter from trees, plantings, or structures create a favorable plant environment with less wind, deeper snowcover and milder conditions than the surroundings. There’s a great difference between planting in a tree-lined established neighborhood versus a windswept prairie hillside.

11. Since pioneer days, midsummer is dotted with dry spells.

Judicious watering helps bridge summer rains, which tend to be hit-and-miss. Luckily our best-adapted lawngrass, Kentucky bluegrass easily enters a slow-down dormancy, withstanding summer heat and drought fine, making constant watering unnecessary.

12. Garden with gusto.

Ours is a grand gardening region.