This month, Kness is wrapping up a 26-year legal career. He’s arranged to join his Worthington law firm, Bruce Kness, P.A., with Miller Legal of Tyler, effective Jan. 1, 2017.

Before long, Kness and his wife Beverly will be set to sail off into the sunset — all while leaving their roots firmly grounded in Worthington, the only community Kness truly considers to be his home.

Read on to discover how Kness crafted a successful legal career and has built on every skill he’s acquired along the way.

Although his parents both hailed from the region, Kness, the oldest of four children born to Norman and Darlene (Osterkamp) Kness, recalls that he grew up “everywhere.”

“My dad was in the Air Force, so I was a military child,” said Kness, whose birthplace is Fort Worth, Texas

Kansas, Japan, Utah, Delaware, Michigan and California are the short list of places the Knesses lived during Kness’ childhood.

With such frequent relocation, Kness admits it was hard to establish lasting friendships as a kid, but moving wasn’t always regretful.

“There were times I was really looking forward to moving,” he laughed. “If someone was picking on you, or came up with a nickname you didn’t like, moving meant a fresh start and a new chance.

“But I have never been to a class reunion, nor even been invited to one,” he said to illustrate the point.

In fact, Kness began his senior year of high school in Delaware. Midway through, his father received orders for a tour in Vietnam, causing his mother to take Kness and his siblings to California while Norman was overseas.

“I graduated from high school in Sacramento, Calif., in 1971,” he noted.

Because his father had continued to claim Minnesota as his state of residence throughout his lengthy military career, it made sense for Kness to attend college here.

“I had a grandmother [Tillie Osterkamp] in Worthington, so I came to live with her and attend Worthington Junior College,” he explained.

“I was excited about coming here, and I drove my car all the way from California,” he continued. “When I had it parked at the college, other students couldn’t believe I’d come from California to go to school here.

“But for me, it wasn’t abnormal at all; it was just the next step, and another place on the list.”

He earned a two-year degree at Worthington Junior College (WJC), but equally as important was the relationship he developed with a certain young woman.

“I met Bev,” Kness said, referring to his wife of 38 years, whose childhood as the daughter of Clarence and Jessie Dykstra was a sharp contrast to his in one important way.

“She had never moved once as a girl and had a Bigelow address until we moved into Worthington.”

Following his WJC graduation, Kness intended to follow an engineering path at the University of Minnesota’s Institute of Technology.

But, as Kness reveals, “The rest of the story isn’t as pretty.” Although he was enrolled as an ROTC student who was pilot-qualified with the Air Force on a full scholarship, Kness somehow wasn’t ready to buckle down to the extent his demanding program of study required.

“Two semesters into it, I gave up the scholarship and moved back to Worthington,” said Kness, who admits that his preoccupation with then-girlfriend Bev contributed to his distraction.

“I’m sure my parents were just devastated,” he added, noting his mother was still in California and his dad in Vietnam at the time.

Back in Worthington in 1974, Kness was happy to be reunited with Bev and took a job at Bendix (now Highland Manufacturing).

“I was on the line, pounding nails,” he explained. He later transferred to work at Fullerton Homes.

In 1978 the Knesses were married. That same year, his dad retired from the Air Force and moved back to Worthington, where he started Norm’s Small Engine (originally located in the Oxford Street commercial building immediately west of Pizza Ranch).

“They [his parents]moved to Arizona about a year and a half later, and I bought the business from him,” explained Kness of his next major life development.

Shortly thereafter, Kness moved the business about a mile east down Oxford Street to the building formerly occupied by Buysse Motors.

Eventually, Kness bought out Guy Manufacturing and added appliances to his operation, changing the name to Norm’s Home and Garden Center and hiring Henry Krommendyk to assist.

With his business flourishing, Kness and his wife began a family — and Kness’ original desire to pursue higher education returned intensely.

“There was a chance to get a four-year degree locally through Marshall (Southwest State University), so I earned my bachelor’s degree in business administration through that program in 1986,” said Kness.

“I was still in the mood to go to school, so I applied to the closest law school.”

From 1987-90, Kness was a full-time law student at University of South Dakota, Vermillion, as well as being a husband, father and business owner.

“I came home on weekends, and during the summer months, to spend time with my family and tend to the business,” said Kness. Daughter Alissa was four and son Derek, one, when Kness’ law school studies began.

Bev, a full-time bookkeeper at what is now the Cooperative Farmers Elevator in Allendorf, Iowa, managed the home front with some help from her brothers and their families. Living at that time in a house the couple built on the north side of the Minnesota/Iowa state line helped, as Bev’s workplace was only five miles away.

“And there I was, in my 30s and married with young kids at home, living in a dorm,” chuckled Kness, recalling being largely surrounded by undergraduate students in Vermillion.

But he kept his long-term goals in mind and completed his law degree in 1990.

He worked for 11 years at the Hedeen Hughes and Wetering law firm before hanging his own shingle — Bruce Kness, P.A. — in 2001.

“I did a little bit of everything through the years, but I always liked estate planning and real estate law, which I learned a lot about from Larry Hughes,” said Kness.

“With my undergraduate degree in business administration, I also specialized in business law.

“I’ve really liked the people I’ve met through practicing law, and focusing on estate planning and real estate put me in contact with people who are pretty successful,” he mentioned.

“I didn’t see too much of the contentious side of law, but I took on a contract with the state in 2001 to do part-time public defender work, and that gave me experience in the court room and in court procedure.”

Today, Kness is 63 and ready to spend more time doing something besides working.

“My legal practice is joining Scott Miller of Miller Legal in Tyler, effective Jan. 1,” confirmed Kness. “Miller Legal will have a lawyer in my building on Fifth Avenue, and I’ll continue to be of counsel.”

Kness clarified that Miller Legal’s practice aligns with his firm’s prior areas of concentration.

“They primarily do what I do: estate planning, and real estate and business organization law,” he noted.

“This provides continuity for my clients, and I can assure them the firm that’s taking over is solid and well-respected in the area.

“And I’ll still be doing some work—I just won’t be there all the time.

“Law is challenging, and it’s fun, but there comes a time when you’re ready to relax a little.”

Conveniently, Beverly Kness retired about three months ago after spending 43 years as a bookkeeper at the Allendorf co-op.

Together, the Knesses enjoy riding their Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and Kness is a fan of golfing, hunting and fishing.

In 2000, the couple moved to a house on the north shore of Worthington’s Lake Okabena, and since then boating has been another favorite pastime.

Boating is about to become an even bigger deal, as the Knesses are purchasing a 39.5-foot-long boat that, with a width of 14 feet, includes ample living space for an extended cruise.

Kness explained, “It started because, at coffee with (fellow Worthington attorneys) Joel Wiltrout and Tom LaVelle, I was talking about how I’d like to take my boat down the Mississippi when Tom asked, ‘Have you heard of America’s Great Loop?’” Kness hadn’t, but after a year and a half’s worth of research, he’s now well versed in it.

“We’re planning to live on the boat for most of a year and do America’s Great Loop, starting in Chicago, following the Illinois River to the Mississippi, then to the Gulf of Mexico, up the East Coast to New York, and finally through the Erie Canal and the Great Lakes back to Chicago,” he detailed.

“It’s the type of thing that requires some physical ability to handle the boat, to dock and anchor it and to climb up and down from the engine room, and I didn’t want to wait until I’d lost my abilities to do those things.”

Said Bev, “It should be an adventure. He gets ideas and I try to roll with them.

“There will be plenty to do on the boat to keep both of us busy.”

When their lengthy voyage concludes, the Knesses hope to spend some time each winter in Arizona but otherwise will maintain their primary residence in Worthington, where

Kness enjoys being active in their church (St. Matthew’s Lutheran) as a church band guitarist.

“I’ve done the whole gamut of church activities over time,” he said.

Looking back, Kness realizes that each experience in his life has aided in preparing him for the next.

“Working on the construction line taught me a lot about building, and I’ve been able to use that knowledge in my own projects over the years,” he mentioned.

“And owning a small engine and appliance business gave me an education on small engine mechanics, and I’ve helped fix snow blowers, lawn mowers and chain saws through the years; those are good skills to have.”

Walking away from a college scholarship in his early 20s helped him know exactly what to say when his son, Derek, went to college, also with the hope of becoming an engineer.

“I told him, ‘You’ve got to go to class because if you skip, I’ll know it because it will be reflected in your grades,’” said Kness. “Now he’s a mechanical engineer at a manufacturing company in Mankato.”

Still, as Kness prepares to close the files on his 26-year legal career, he’s confident his life has followed the right course.

“It’s always God’s plan as to how things work out,” said Kness. “That’s how we’ve approached this whole trip; we’re going to appreciate each day, wherever we’re at, and there are a lot of unknowns but we’ll tackle them as they come.

“And Bev is all on board with it — no pun intended.”

For more information about America’s Great Loop, visit greatloop.org.