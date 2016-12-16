Wedding: Nasers-Walder

Parents of the bride are Jeff and Monica Walder, Lennox, S.D. Parents of the groom are Joe and Jodi Nasers, Sibley.

The bride is employed as a fourth-grade teacher at East Elementary School, Sheldon, Iowa, and is the head volleyball coach for Sheldon High School. The groom is an engineer for Sudenga Industries, George, Iowa, and helps with his family farm.

The couple lives in Sibley.