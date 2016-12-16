Engagement: Clarke-Volk

The bride-to-be is a 2013 graduate of Southwest Star Concept High School and received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from South Dakota State University in December. She will begin her nursing career at Avera in Sioux Falls, S.D., in the intensive care unit.

The groom-to-be is a 2012 graduate of Round Lake-Brewster High School and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at South Dakota State University, with an expected graduation in May 2017.

A destination wedding will be hosted in January 2017, and a reception is planned for June in Worthington.