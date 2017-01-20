Fast-forward 50 years later, and Roth is now ready to call it a career in the telephone trade. His last day at Frontier Communications — a present-day iteration of Central Telephone — was Friday.

Getting started

While getting ready to wrap up high school, Roth wasn’t harboring any major career or education plans. A WHS employee had something in mind for him, though.

“Mr. Fish, the school counselor at the time, just called me into the office and said the telephone company was looking for a line person and was wondering if I was interested in applying for a job,” Roth recalled. “I went in for an interview with Pete Kaiser; he was the manager of the telephone company at the time. About a week later, he called me and said I had the job. I told him I could start after June 3 — a few days after I graduated.”

Roth added that he didn’t give a lot of thought at the time to starting what would end up being a long-term career.

“Back them, it didn’t seem like jobs were really plentiful,” he said. “I just thought, ‘heck, I’ll give it a shot. Fifty years later, approximately, I’m finally going to retire.”

“I had no knowledge of telephone at all, and no training,” he said. “Kind of my first job after starting was working with the city of Worthington’s line department. At that time, they had a program that started on the east side of Worthington and was putting the lines underground. I worked with them digging trenches and burying cable.”

Worthington’s lines today, of course, are all buried underground, which makes an aesthetic difference as well as means less lines to repair in the event of stormy weather. Those efforts — along with many, many others achieved in tandem with the city of Worthington — have resulted in some strong professional connections.

“Over the years I’ve just established a good working relationship with all the city departments because of the work I’ve done with them.”

No more party-ing

As communication via phone has changed dramatically in the last half-century, today’s young people who only have cell phones and other wireless forms of getting in contact with one another probably can’t fully appreciate the changes Roth has seen.

For instance, the term “party line” is probably foreign to folks younger than a certain age. Back in the day, a party line — as described by Wikipedia — was “a local looptelephone circuit that is shared by multiple telephone service subscribers.”

“When I first started, we had eight-party lines out in the country,” Roth remembered. “They were phasing that out and going to four-party lines, and they had four-party lines in town as well. All these transitions were quite a process. … and we went from four-party lines to two-party lines and eventually everyone went to private lines. There was always a lot of technical involvement. … We’d have to go the boxes or the pedestals to break the lines, and eventually put everyone on their own separate pair to give them private lines.”

In an age where fewer and fewer people have land lines, Roth can easily harken back to a time when simply hooking up new or transferred telephone service was significantly more labor-intensive than today.

“Back when I started, all the phones were hard-wired in people’s homes,” he said. “When someone moved, you would have to go to the house they were moving from, unwire all the phones and then go hard-wire them at their new home.

“in that day, all we had was dial phones; we didn’t have push-button phones. They had to add some special equipment … that was done at the old step office (connected to Frontier’s current location on Third Avenue).. Also, when I started here, we had several operators. A LED light would come on right below a little round hole, and the operator would take the old patch cord and plug it in and say, ‘Operator, how may I help you?’” Those were gone by maybe 1975.

“When they had those party lines, you would pick up and your neighbor could be listening to you,” Roth added. “Conversations weren’t too private at that time. Looking back, it was crazy.”

Some changes, but ‘same principle’

Roth noted that he continues to do plenty of work with the same kind of basic cables he started with back in 1967. “There are certain places where you have fiber optics … but it’s the same principle I started with,” he said.

“Everyone had what they called a pot’s line,” Roth detailed. “You’d pick up the phone, hear the dial tone, dial the number and then you’d get connected. It’s the same principle you had in 1967 that you have today; the only thing different today is that’s it’s a digital switch, rather than an analog one. We had to switch it from the old step office to the new electronic office (a change that occurred in the mid-1980s) — it was a matter of switching all the lines.

“It has just been a very interesting job because every day is something different,” he continued. “There’s always something challenging, and basically I learned everything from on-the-job training. I started picking up things as a line person, and then went into I & R — that’s insulation and repair of phones. I’m actually the jack of all trades — whatever came up, I’d work on.”

Roth is actually on his second go-round with the local phone company, though many people don’t recall him ever leaving. Roth departed his job in October 1975 to go to work for United Parcel Service, but soon “found that my niche was in the telephone.” He was hired back in June 1978 and has worked for numerous versions of what’s now Frontier, including Central Telephone Co., Centel and Vista.

One of the most significant adjustments in his career has been the heightened role of computers.

“Now, all we work with is data/ and internet,” he said. “Way back when when I went to school, computers weren’t even thought of. Nowadays, 4-year-olds can work a computer better than I can.

“Way back when I started, everyone had a different ringing frequency in their phone,” he went on. “There were five different ringing frequencies that were wired in the central office to get the phone to ring in your home. I had to hardwire the ringers into the phones in each home to get it to ring to the right ringing frequency. The ring generator — they didn’t want to have everyone on the same frequency because it could get overloaded.

“The main thing that has stayed constant is that we’ve always tried to take of the customers and supply them with the best service we could,” Roth said.

Telephone tales

Roth said he could talk at significant length about the work experiences he’s had over the years. He picked out a couple to share.

“Way back when I first started, we took all the calls here for service orders and repair service,” he began. “Somebody called in and said their phone wasn’t working in town. I got the trouble call, went to the home and knocked on the door. No one was there, and lots of times back then you just went in and did the work.

“This particular instance I will never forget as long as I live. “No one was home and I walked in, and the phone that was supposed to be hanging on the wall …. It looked like someone had taken a shotgun and blew the phone off the wall. I left immediately and went back and told my supervisor. Evidently, it must have been quarrel between husband and wife. The funny thing about it, though, was why would you call and say your phone wasn’t working if your phone was blown off the wall with a shotgun?”

Roth guesses that he’s been in nearly every home and business in his multi-decade career. There’s plenty to remember, but some stories stand out more than others.”

“I had another repair call that said the phone wasn’t working,” he said. “What had happened was the waterbed in the home had sprung a leak … the seam had busted out and the water had wound up shorting out the telephone jack.”

What’s next

Following his final day of work Friday, Roth and his wife are headed to Florida on Monday. They’ll be at The Villages, where he looks forward to playing golf.

The Roths will still call Sibley, Iowa — where they moved to a couple of years ago — home, however. Debra retired last year from her work as a paraprofessional at Prairie Elementary, and the couple will look forward to spending time with their three daughters (two, Emily and Teresa, live in Sibley, while Wendy resides in Hartford, S.D.) and eight grandchildren “who are all involved in sports.”

“We’ll keep busy going to all their functions and activities,” Roth said. “We also plan on visiting some of friends and relatives we haven’t seen.”

Though the free time for friends and family certainly has its appeal, the decision to retire by no means came easily.

“It was probably one of the hardest things I’ve had to,” he said. “Some people like retirement; others don’t like it as well. To me, it was a hard decision because I enjoy my job and the camaraderie with my co-workers. I’m going to miss that part of it.”

A party celebrating Roth's retirement will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Worthington Hy-Vee.