I have several favorite soup recipes, but today I’m going to share with you my favorite “soup in a hurry” options, or what I also refer to as “dump soups.” Dump soups are great because they take very little prep time, and you can find most of the ingredients already in your cupboard or freezer. They also are good for helping you prepare dinner on a budget because you don’t have any extra or leftover ingredients to worry about using before they go bad.

Some tips for saving even more time:

-- I find it easier if I have rotisserie chicken pre-pulled or portioned into resealable plastic freezer bags. This way, when you’re ready to make your meals, your prep time is drastically reduced.

-- Spend less time over the stove by cooking your soups in a crockpot on low for 4 hours. Just dump, stir and press start.

-- Let kids do the cooking for you. Since these recipes are dump and go, let younger cooks combine all of the ingredients together for you.

All three of these recipes are so delicious, you will find yourself wanting to make them even on days when you have all the time in the world.

Chicken Enchilada Soup

1 28-ounce can of red enchilada sauce

1 28-ounce can crushed fire roasted tomatoes (can use plain instead)

1 jar picante sauce

1 quart chicken stock

2 cans black beans in seasoning, not drained

3 cups frozen corn

4 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

1 packet taco seasoning

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

For garnish only: Cilantro, sour cream, avocado, shredded cheese, tortilla chips.

Combine all ingredients in a large soup pot. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to low and let simmer for 20-30 minutes. Serve and garnish as desired. Serves 10.

Pumpkin Apple Bisque

1 28-ounce can pumpkin puree

2 cups applesauce

3 cups vegetable or chicken stock

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon cracked black pepper

⅓ cup dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Garnish: Vanilla greek yogurt.

Combine all ingredients in a large soup pot. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to low and let simmer for 20-30 minutes. Garnish with a dollop of greek yogurt. Serves 8.

Cheesy Vegetable Rice Chowder

1 quart chicken or vegetable stock

1 12-ounce bag of frozen broccoli, cauliflower, carrot blend vegetable

1.5 cups white rice, uncooked

1 cup water

1 32-ounce brick Velveeta cheese, cubed

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

Combine the chicken stock, vegetables and white rice in a large soup pot and bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to low and let simmer for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to low and stir in remaining ingredients. Stir occasionally until cheese is melted and to prevent the rice from sticking to the bottom of the pot. Simmer for 20 minutes longer or until rice is cooked through. Serves 6.