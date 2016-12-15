Out & About

Spaghetti Supper, serving all-you-can eat pasta, garlic bread and coffee, 5 to 8 p.m.or until gone, Eagles Aerie 3282, 205 Oxford St., Worthington.

“A Country Christmas”, featuring Christmas decor throughout the Dinehart Holt House, 5-8 p.m., Slayton. Tours and Christmas treats provided by the Murray County Historical Society.

Movies at Memorial, showing “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 7 p.m., Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center, 914 13th St., Worthington. Phone 376-9101 for more information.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Nobles County Art Center Annual Holiday Show and Sale, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Art Center, 407 12th St., Worthington. To request a special time for shop for holiday items, call Susan Middagh at 360-9214.

“A Country Christmas”, featuring Christmas decor throughout the Dinehart Holt House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Slayton. Tours and Christmas treats provided by the Murray County Historical Society.

Sirloin steak or smothered chicken dinner, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1105 Second Ave., Worthington.

Movies at Memorial, showing “A Christmas Story,” 7 p.m., Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center, 914 13th St., Worthington. Phone 376-9101 for more information.

Christmas Dinner: 5 to 9 p.m. at the West Learning Center gym. Manos Unidas invites all the community to share a meal.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Soup with Santa, serving homemade soup and cookies with Santa visiting with children and adults, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Reading Community Center, Free-will donation; bring a camera. Phone Sandy Wood at 360-5460 for more information.

Movies at Memorial, showing “Elf,” 2 p.m., Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center, 914 13th St., Worthington. Phone 376-9101 for more information.

Tacky Treeskirt Party, 2 p.m., hosted by the Pelican Pontoon Pussycats at the Breezy Point Barn, 52 Tepeeotah Rd., Tracy. Proceeds will go to a local family in need this Christmas.

Ashley DeGruchy: Spotlight Dance Recital, 7:30 p.m., Pipestone Performing Arts Center. Phone (507) 825-2020 or 1-800-722-2787.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Taco Feed, 5 to 8 p.m. or until gone, Eagles Aerie 3282, 205 Oxford St., Worthington.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Burger Basket Night, 5 to 8 p.m., Eagles Aerie 3282, 205 Oxford St., Worthington

Home for the Holidays: A Kat Perkins Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Pipestone Performing Arts Center, 104 E. Main St., Pipestone. Phone (507) 825-2020 or 1-800-722-2787.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Nobles County Art Center Annual Holiday Show and Sale, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Art Center, 407 12th St., Worthington. To request a special time for shop for holiday items, call Susan Middagh at 360-9214.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Taco Feed, 5 to 8 p.m. or until gone, Eagles Aerie 3282, 205 Oxford St., Worthington.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Burger Basket Night, 5 to 8 p.m., Eagles Aerie 3282, 205 Oxford St., Worthington.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Ribeye or walleye dinner, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1105 Second Ave., Worthington..

Theatre of Fools: A New Year’s Eve of Serious Nonsense, 7 p.m., Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center, 914 13th St., Worthington. Phone 376-9101 for more information.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Burger Basket Night, 5 to 8 p.m.

“Farm Out! Murray County Agriculture in the 1970’s,”Noon, Murray County Fairgrounds 4-H Building. Janet Timmerman, of Lake Wilson, will discuss changes through the 1970’s that brought about modern farming practices.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Bernie King and the Guilty Pleasures, 2 p.m., Pipestone Performing Arts Center. Phone (507) 825-2020 or 1-800-722-2787.