Biking Bob: 78-year-old Hibma still doing plenty of pedaling

Bob Hibma and other riders celebrate with an "Oyee!" while cycling along the Natchez Trail Parkway. (Special to the Daily Globe)

Bob Hibma poses for a photo while taking part in the Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure last month. Hibma said he's ridden about 3,200 miles so far this year. (Special to the Daily Globe)

“Friends from church -- Mike and Myra Vanvoorst -- invited us to go to Lanesboro, and I didn’t have a bicycle,” Hibma recalled earlier this week. “I dug my youngest son’s bicycle out of the shed, oiled the chain up and took it for a ride. I enjoyed it, but I was so out of shape.”

Little did Hibma know then that he would eventually be spending significant amounts of time on a bicycle, and helping multiple causes as a result. What’s more, he’s been doing it all at an age -- he’s now 78 -- when most aren’t nearly as active.

Hibma comes from a large family, as he’s the oldest of 10 children; he’s got four sisters and five brothers. He and wife Laurel farmed north of Ocheyedan, Iowa for many years and raised three children before moving into Sibley 11 years ago.

By that time, he had already become an avid cyclist. After he’d headed up to Lanesboro, Vanvoorst invited Hibma the following year to go on the TRAM (The Ride Across Minnesota), a week-long ride that also raises money for Multiple Sclerosis research.

“That kind of got me hooked on biking,” Hibma said. “Every year the ride goes through different parts of Minnesota. … One year we were up in the Iron Range, and one year we followed the Minnesota River from the western side to where it goes into the Mississippi.”

Hibma, who added that he has friends with MS, said he participated in that ride for 10 years. Among his other big cycling events was Tour de Kota, a week-long event sponsored by the Argus Leader that he remembered as being particularly challenging depending on wind conditions on the wide-open South Dakota prairie. He took part in Tour de Kota for four years before it was discontinued, but did learn about another statewide ride.

“One year … before we headed home, a lady was talking to my wife and she said, ‘Your husband might enjoy the BRAN.’ That’s Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska. … That’s a very well-organized ride sponsored by the Omaha Pedalers Bicycle Club and one of the service clubs (Rotary Club) in Omaha.

According to BRAN’s website, the annual event “uses its revenues to provide scholarships to Nebraska high school graduates to Nebraska trade schools, colleges and universities. It is a way to give back to the state for what the state has given us over the years. We want to stop the ‘brain drain’ from Nebraska while at the same time supporting safe cycling.”

Hibma enjoys seeing the way people from Nebraska’s smaller communities support BRAN.

“We stay in little towns along the way and at the end of the ride, riders vote on who they think did the best job of hospitality,” he explained. “That town gets two scholarships for seniors who live in that town. The dollar amount given over 36 years is quite a large amount.”

Hibma said the seven-day BRAN begins with participants getting on a bus close to Omaha that transports them to the western side of Nebraska. This year, he said, they were brought to a location just 15 miles from the Colorado line, from which they proceeded back across the state on their bicycles.

“You'd find that once you get passed North Platte and go north, Nebraska is not flat,” he said.

Rides across South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa -- Hibma said he’s taken part in RAGBRAI (the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Race Across Iowa) on two occasions -- likely prepared him for his biggest bicycling endeavor yet. In 2014, he participated in the Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure for the first time.

“My daughter Alice, who had finished her OT training, had three months before she could take her boards,” Hibma said. “She had this timeframe and a dream … she had been in Europe for 18 years and one time biked with some friends around Spain.”

Hibma had been preparing to drop off Alice in Chicago so she could take part in a portion of the event, which had begun in Atlantic City, N.J., and was continuing to Astoria, Ore. He subsequently made the decision to ride with her to Sioux Falls, S.D., where a portion of the route wrapped up.

Taking part in the Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure was so enjoyable that Hibma proceeded to sign up Fuller Center’s “Spring Ride,” a 400-mile trek that follows the Natchez Trace Parkway.

“When Franklin Roosevelt was president in the early ’30s he declared it (Natchez Trace) a national park,” he said. “It doesn’t follow exactly where the Indians’ walking trail was, but it's a two-lane blacktop road ... the speed limit is 50 miles per hour, there’s no commercial traffic. It’s a beautiful place to ride a bicycle.”

Hibma did the Spring Ride once again this year, which essentially served as a warm-up for this summer’s Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure. He departed Sibley on July 17 and took part in a two-week stretch of the event.

“I headed out from Lincoln, Neb.,” he said. “The next weekend we were in Peoria, Ill., and the second week, where my wife picked me up, was Indianapolis.

“One interesting thing about ride across Iowa and Illinois, on the way to Peoria, was several of the riders were from a big city or from the east coast. One guy I got to know, John, was from southern California. Some of the roads had quite large ditches, and cornfields that start about five feet away. Some of the riders said, and this is exactly their words, ‘It’s like riding through walls of corn.’

“Another interesting thing was John and I were riding together one afternoon and a Midwest thunderstorm came up with dark clouds. We should have stopped a quarter mile before we did; there was hail, wind and lightning. We got into the ditch to get away from the lightning a little bit, and then a couple of guys driving a utility truck said, ‘Here, get in.’ John said, ‘I've never experienced a thunderstorm before here. I don’t know what I would have done if you hadn’t been here.’ Sometimes we take a lot of things for granted. ...

“I became friends with a couple from California celebrating their 45th anniversary,” Hibma continued, recalling one of his Tour de Kota rides. “They were riding a tandem bike and never had been east of Idaho … and it was interesting to see the Midwest through the eyes of someone who had never been east of Idaho before. We sometimes take things that surround us for granted; for them it's beauty.”

Interacting with fellow cyclists is certainly an intriguing component of the Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure, but the event’s service project component is also important to Hibma. Participants ride an average of 75 miles a day and always take Sundays off to rest. On the other day of the week, there is a “build day” during which riders stop to build or repair homes or community facilities.

According to the event’s website, the Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure “is an invitation, not a race — an invitation for every individual, church or business to break from the routine of daily life and follow Jesus’s call to love and serve our neighbor, especially ‘the least of these.’ Thirty years from now, will you wish you spent more time in an office or more time out exploring beautiful countryside, getting your hands dirty and changing the world?”

Last month, Hibma helped scrape paint from -- and then repaint -- a community center in Creve Couer, Ill. He finds the work with his fellow cyclists, not to mention the camaraderie they develop along their journey, to be rewarding on multiple levels.

“The motto (for the adventure) is ‘Bike. Speak. Build!” Hibma said. “This ride is not a race. … I’ve gone about 20 times to Mexico on mission trips, and go back and see the same people and get to know them. On this ride, you do everything together. You stay in churches every night … and everyone has a different job.

“When you’re working with people for a week or more like this you get to really know them, more than just superficial.”

In addition to its cycling events, the Fuller Center also coordinates home-building projects across the country. Earlier this summer, members of Salem Reformed Church in Little Rock, Iowa, traveled to Pearl River, La., to take part in construction of a home for a family who lost their house 11 years ago as a result of Hurricane Katrina.

Hibma, for his part, plans to keep cycling for the Fuller Center and celebrating the fellowship he shares with fellow riders -- a common expression of celebration among them is a loud “Oyee!” combined with a raised fist -- as long as he can. He intends to do the Natchez Trace ride again next year, and is considering what he may do next summer.

“There are three Fuller Center summer rides next year,” he noted. “One starts in San Diego and goes up along the western seaboard, I think into Washington. Another ride starts in Florida and goes up along the eastern seaboard, and another starts in southern California and ends up in Florida. The goal is to raise money for Fuller Center for housing; they raised $285,000 through the bike rides this year.”

All in all, Hibma estimates he’s cycled 3,200 miles this year, and expects he’ll pedal another 300 to 400 more. He encourages others to get on a bike, see their surroundings and lend hands when possible, and offers a little advice to those looking to get more serious about cycling.

“It’s very important to have a bike that’s fitted to you,” he said. “It may cost a little more, but you won’t be sorry.”

It seems safe to say that Hibma would know.