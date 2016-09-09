Trojans enjoyed banner year in ‘65-’66

WORTHINGTON --- During their senior year of high school, the number of United States troops serving in South Vietnam more than doubled.

When school started in late August, “Help” by the Beatles was the top Billboard song, and when the class of 241 graduated on June 1 of the following year, “When A Man Loves A Woman” by Percy Sledge was at the top of the charts -- soon to be replaced by “Paint It Black,” sung by the Rolling Stones. It the middle of the year, “Over and Over” by the Dave Clark Five and “The Sounds of Silence” by Simon and Garfunkel each spent time at No. 1.

It was the 1965-66 school year and the Worthington Trojans -- starting with a 27-7 football victory over West St. Paul and ending with senior shot putter Dwayne Hochhalter’s second consecutive state track and field participation, along with another WHS trip to the state golf meet -- enjoyed of the community’s best-ever all-around athletic campaigns.

On top of that, in late April, WHS senior distributive education student Carol Matheson made Worthington proud by winning the state typing championship, bettering more than 200 participants at the contest at the Minneapolis School of Business. She and her teacher, Connie Olson, were both recognized for that honor, and Matheson was pictured in the Daily Globe holding a huge five-foot high traveling trophy -- along with a smaller trophy that she kept.

At the State FFA Convention, a trio of WHS seniors -- Gaylan Helmers, Steve Hokeness and Lyle Meyer -- won first place in soils judging, topping a field of 68 competing teams.

In sports, the Trojans of ’65-’66 won three Southwest Conference championships along with three District 8 titles. Girls’ athletics did not emerge on the scene until nearly a decade later.

It was quite a winter, as the Trojans claimed conference and district crowns in both basketball and wrestling. In the spring, Worthington won the conference track championship and earned its 14th district golf title in the past 15 years under legendary coach Ken Thompson.

Next weekend, the Class of ’66 celebrates its 50-year reunion with a couple of full days of activities, capped by the banquet and program, including a game of “Trojan Jeopardy” in the Hickory Lounge at the Travelodge on Turkey Day evening (Sept. 17).

All kinds of information about the reunion, about the Class of ’66 (then and now) and some Trojan highlights -- along with lots of great music from the era -- are available for viewing at the following website: http://classreport.org/usa/mn/worthington/whs/1966/

John Tate, a three-sport Trojan athlete (football, basketball, track and field) is the engineer of the website, which is most interesting.

Tate, who is retired after teaching and coaching for many years in Manderson and Basin, Wyo., spent a few weeks in London this summer and is anxious to see lots of classmates at the reunion.

He came up with some interesting statistics about those ’65-’66 Trojans, including the previous three seasons. These numbers reflect the football and basketball records of that class, beginning as freshmen back in ’62-’63.

The class was 5-0 in football and 9-1 in basketball as freshmen. As sophomores on the Trojan B-squad, they were undefeated again in football (7-0) and 16-2 in basketball. Tate notes that Marty Jorgensen started on the varsity basketball team in the winter of ’63-’64 as a sophomore and did not see any B-squad action.

As juniors, the Class of ’66 helped the Trojan varsity compile a fine 6-3 varsity football season in the fall of ’64. Worthington outscored its opponents by a convincing 190-99 margin behind the leadership of senior co-captains Dick Horak (all-state center) and Jerry Griffith (running back/linebacker, team’s leading rusher and scorer). A 26-0 victory over Slayton and a 39-7 thrashing of Marshall were among the ’64 highlights.

As seniors, with the Rayl twins -- George and Tom -- as co-captains, the Trojans were even better in 1965.

With 13 seniors --- Hochhalter, Tate, Jorgensen, George Rayl, Tom Rayl, Dudley Berger, Bob Buysse, Gary Carlson, Rod Galland, Roy Graff, Steve Jeppesen, Dan Winter and Richard Tims --- providing talent and leadership, Worthington enjoyed one of its best seasons ever.

A column by Globe sports editor Corky Brace in late August headlined “Milt Osterberg has Big Squad with Big Boys.” A total of 20 juniors and 26 sophomores indeed gave the Trojans a big squad.

The season-opening win over West St. Paul was followed by a 20-7 victory at Fairmont, and a 12-0 triumph over Luverne -- on the same evening that the Minnesota Gophers played Southern California to a 20-20 tie at famed Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles -- put the Trojans at 3-0 in mid-September.

Next was a 31-0 victory over Slayton as WHS recorded its second straight shutout. At 4-0, the Trojans had outscored their first four opponents by a commanding 90-14 margin.

Tate intercepted two passes in the first half at Jackson on Oct. 1, stopping Bluejay drives as a pair of undefeated squads battled for the conference lead. Two third-quarter Jackson touchdowns lifted the hosts to a 12-0 lead, which held up. The Trojans sustained a long drive late in the game, but a fumble on first-and-goal from the Bluejays’ one-yard line stalled the effort.

The team bounced back in style by blanking Marshall, 21-0, on Homecoming Night as the Twins and Dodgers were playing in the 1965 World Series. An impressive 42-19 win over Redwood Falls was followed by a 26-6 victory over a strong Windom squad on MEA Wednesday in what Brace called the Trojans “best game of the year.”

A 26-14 win over Pipestone finished Worthington’s ’65 campaign at 8-1, having outscored its opponents 205-65, including a trio of shutouts.

George Rayl, who played offensive center and defensive nose guard, was named by both WCCO Radio and the Minneapolis Tribune as an All-State football player. Rayl went on to start three years at center for the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and played in a pair of post-season All-Star bowl games following his senior year.

Tom, who was the Trojans’ quarterback and middle linebacker, also played football for Air Force as a tight end. The twins both became training pilots after completing their engineering degrees.

The Class of ’66 was 14-4 in its two seasons of varsity football for the Trojans.

Basketball, wrestling success

During the middle 1960s, the Trojans were blessed with veteran, caring coaches as Osterberg -- assisted by Don Strom, Leon Schimbeno, Don Basche and Dan Regnier -- handled football. Basche (assisted by Strom and Rich Adel) coached basketball. Roy Minter (assisted by Osterberg) was the wrestling coach. Floyd “Baldy” Nelson was the long-time Trojans’ track coach, Regnier coached the baseball team and WHS athletic director (and former basketball coach) Ken Thompson guided the golfers.

A total of 16 seniors, including 10 lettermen, reported for Minter’s opening day of wrestling practice in November of 1965, and 15 juniors and 21 sophomores gave the Trojans a total of 52 grapplers.

A season-opening 29-19 victory over Estherville set the tone for a great season on the mats as Worthington later won all seven of its conference dual meets and capped the season with team wins at both the conference and district tournaments. Senior wrestlers were Jack Berger, Gary Carlson, Paul Espeset, Loren Fagerness, Rod Galland, Bruce Hansberger, Steve Jeppesen, Tom Weston, Don Brink, Duane Deuel, Gaylan Helmers, Mark Mulder, Greg Smith, Bob Kesler and co-captains Galen Gordon and George Rayl.

Jeppesen (145), Gordon (154) and Rayl (175) each won conference championships as the Trojans tallied 81 points, bettering Luverne (72), Jackson (70), Slayton (44), Marshall (37), Windom (32), Pipestone (30) and Redwood Falls (24) for the title.

A week later (Feb. 19), the Trojans won the District 8 championship with 103 points as Larry Janssen (133) Gordon (154) and Rayl (175) all claimed individual titles. Later, Gordon won the Region 2 championship with a pin in the final round and Rayl advanced with a runner-up finish. Jeppesen earned a regional consolation medal. For both Gordon and Rayl, it was a repeat trip to the state wrestling meet.

Playing with a great group of seniors in the winter of ’64-’65, the high-scoring Trojans basketball team excited Worthington fans with 16 wins in 20 games, losing three times to Luverne (73-60 in the ’65 District 8 final) and once to Jackson when Bluejays’ athletic whiz Dennis Hale (later starred as a defensive back for the football Gophers) scored 41 points.

Seniors Jerry Griffith (5-10) and Mike Reker (6-2) were joined by 6-5 Duane Petersen in the Trojan front line, while 6-0 Skip Hoskins and Jorgensen (a 5-11 junior) were the WHS guards. Tate, Hochhalter, Tom Rayl and center Stan Fagerness gained valuable experience as junior reserves.

The Trojans scored over 80 points in seven games that winter, including back-to-back 88-point nights (88-71 over Fulda and 88-63 over Pipestone) late in the season. A 93-75 victory over Windom on the Eagles’ court set a new school scoring record -- long before the three-point shot and the 36-minute game became reality in high school basketball.

Jorgensen, a two-year starter, was joined by Tate in the backcourt for the ’65-’66 season, while Hochhalter, Tom Rayl and Fagerness played up front. The five seniors played well together and opened the campaign with a 75-67 victory at Jackson, ending a 10-year losing streak on that court.

“The boys played good ball,” Basche was quoted as saying in the Nov. 27 issue of the Daily Globe. “Jorgensen was great, but we really beat them on the boards.”

Rayl and Hochhalter were strong and great at boxing out, while Fagerness was an exceptional leaper. Both Tate and Jorgensen could rebound, too.

Balance became a trademark of that squad, exemplified by Jorgensen (33) and Fagerness (15) leading the scoring in the opener and the trio of Rayl (17), Hochhalter (13) and Tate (12) notching double figures in a 57-49 victory over Robbinsdale of the Lakes Conference at the WHS gym on Dec. 21, closing out 1965.

Wins over Pipestone (80-61) and Fairmont (77-52), a loss to Luverne (76-66), and victories over Fulda (80-53) and Redwood Falls (76-42) happened between the Jackson and Robbinsdale games.

A 31-point effort from Jorgensen helped the Trojans defeat a very good Windom squad, 77-71, to open 1966. Wins over Mountain Lake (82-60), Slayton (73-49), Jackson (58-54), Marshall (71-61) and Redwood Falls (74-60) put WHS at 12-1, riding a nine-game winning streak.

Friday, Feb. 11, 1966 was a warm, sunny, late-winter day and the WHS gymnasium was jam-packed for the rematch with Windom. The Eagles were also riding high, having lost just once all season (a 64-60 setback to Westbrook in late December) and recently claiming a convincing 90-79 victory over Luverne.

The game was tremendous from start to finish with the Trojans prevailing in double overtime, 75-71.

“This had to be our best game of the season,” summed up Basche about the contest, played in front of an overflow crowd of over 3,500 fans.

A 56-41 win over Slayton was followed by a conference-clinching 84-74 triumph over Luverne, and basketball fever was gripping Worthington firmly. A 75-63 victory over Fulda extended the win streak to 14 and put WHS at 16-1. A disappointing season-ending loss to Pipestone (56-52) snapped the streak, but did not change the conference standings as the Trojans completed the SWC schedule with an 11-2 record.

Tournament victories over Pipestone (70-52) and a very athletic Magnolia squad (85-79) set up a ’65-’66 rubber game between Worthington and Luverne -- and a repeat of the ’65 District 8 title matchup.

In a classic contest -- one for the ages -- the Trojans rallied from a pair of 16-point deficits and utilized a late-game surge (from 5:58 to 1:18 left in the fourth quarter) to go on a 13-0 run and change a 58-47 Cardinal lead to a 60-58 Worthington edge. A field goal by Tate and two free throws by Hochhalter kept the Trojans ahead in the final minute and WHS prevailed, 64-63, giving the Trojans their first District 8 championship since 1952 --- when Coach Basche played for Worthington High.

“That was the greatest game I ever played in,” recalled Tate. “Basche was our favorite coach and making him a district champion as both a player and a coach was a neat thing for all of us. He was all about character, a classic player’s coach. We loved playing for him and developed a confident attitude believing we were always going to win.”

Advancing to the Region 2 Tournament at Mankato State’s Highland Arena, the Trojans shot 75 percent from the field in the fourth quarter and earned a 60-56 semifinal victory over perennial District 6 champion Mankato. Worthington trailed by nine at halftime and was still down three as the fourth quarter began, but outscored the Scarlets 22-15 in the last eight minutes to advance to the regional finals -- one game from a state-tournament berth.

It wasn’t to be, however, as the District 7 champion Windom Eagles earned quarter leads of 17-12, 30-23 and 43-31 before extending the gap with an amazing fourth quarter, claiming the Region 2 title with a 68-45 victory.

“That’s still a burr in my saddle,” says Tate. “It was the only time in our four years of playing football and basketball against Windom that we lost.”

But with an overall record of 20-3, the Trojans set a new single season mark for wins (the old mark of 17 victories was set by the 1949 squad) and became an impressive 28-4 for football and basketball during ’65-’66. The group’s two-year varsity basketball record improved to 36-7 with four of those losses inflicted by Luverne.

“These boys deserve every honor and every victory they get,” Basche said of the Trojans after their win over Mankato. “They have worked for it. What a wonderful team they are.”

Jorgensen, who scored 553 points and passed for 224 assists as a senior, finished his varsity career with 1,052 points and was named to WCCO’s All-State Team of the Year.

Seniors continue success in the wet spring of 1966

With 11 seniors, 10 juniors and 18 sophomores, Coach Regnier had a deep baseball squad for the spring of ’66.

The Rayl twins, Jorgensen, Jeppesen, Graff, Berger, Winter, Jerry Meinders, Mark McNab, Steve Regnier and pitching ace Ron Dammer were the seniors for the Trojans that spring.

Dammer, Winter, George Rayl and junior Jack Hoskins did most of the pitching, while Regnier and Tom Rayl shared the catching duties. Meinders was one of the team’s best hitters. On the mound, Dammer twirled several complete games, including a 12-strikeout performance against Windom in early May and an 11-inning 4-3 victory over Luverne, with nine strikeouts, a week later.

The Trojan track and field team, paced by Hochhalter (school record holder in the shot put), Fagerness (high jumper and hurdler) and junior sprinter/long jumper Leon Rupert, did well --- especially at the Southwest Conference Meet at Luverne. The Trojans won the team title with 53 points, giving them their third conference championship of the school year. Luverne (47), Windom (31), Marshall (30), Pipestone (16), Slayton (14), Jackson (10) and Redwood Falls (8) completed the eight-team meet, which also included a separate frosh-soph meet as each of the league’s schools had so many track participants in those days.

Rupert, who won the District 8 cross country individual title the previous fall, was the star of the 1966 conference track meet, scoring 18 points himself with wins in the 220-yard dash (23.1) and long jump (19-6) while placing second in both the 100 and 440. Hochhalter won the shot put (53-6), Fagerness was the conference high jump champion (5-10) and sophomore Tomm Smail won the discus (126-6).

Earlier in the season, the foursome of Tate, Dallas Hallstrom, Dave Habbena and Rupert had set a new WHS school record in the medley relay (3:50.1) with a victory at Fairmont’s Sentinel Relays. The quartet of Bill Benson, Rupert, Habbena and Hallstrom won the 880-yard relay at the rain-drenched Trojans Relays in 1966. The year before -- on a perfect spring day -- the team of Benson, Tate, Mark Mulder and Rupert set a WHS school record in the two-mile relay at the ’65 Trojan Relays.

Hochhalter capped an outstanding Trojan athletic career by finishing second in the shot put at both the District 8 and Region 2 meets, earning a repeat trip to the state meet.

A balanced squad of golfers gave WHS another District 8 championship on May 27 at Pipestone as Trojan Dennis Schaefer was meet medalist with a 79, followed closely by teammate Chuck Utesch (80), while Steve Nelson and Rich Olson both shot 81s. Worthington’s total of 240, bettered Luverne (249), Pipestone (252) and Slayton (261).

Dan Moll, Bill Hegg, Mark Smith and Tom Yepsen were among Worthington’s other top golfers that spring.

A week later, Utesch fired a 73 and missed Region 2 medalist honors by one stroke, leading the Trojans to the team title and a trip to the state golf meet. Schaefer (168), Olson (175) and Utesch (189) were the top three Trojans at the University of Minnesota Course on Friday, June 10, finishing up Worthington’s remarkable ’65-66 athletic year on the same day that famous softball pitcher Eddie Feigner brought his “King and the Court” show to Buss Field.

Gordon Larson was the Trojan MVP for tennis in 1966, while Dammer received the honor in baseball and Schaefer for golf.

Adding it all up, the Class of 1966 displayed an abundance of dedication and camaraderie as they experienced lots of fun and a tremendous amount of success during their years as Trojans more than 50 years ago.

“We were all fortunate to be part of something special,” summed up Tate. “We were blessed with a lot of top-notch people throughout our class.”