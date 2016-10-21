As a result, the dreams of parents and teens in this community are also being realized.

Madilynn, 7, is the daughter of Jared and Tiffany Mandelkow of Lake Park. She was crowned Miss Iowa, Princess 2016 on April 3, and since then has kept busy and -- with the help of her parents and many others -- helped make a difference in the northwest Iowa city she calls home.

Earning her crown

Madilynn actually began participating in National American Miss three years ago after receiving an invitation in the mail.

“In 2014, I won best thank you,” Madilynn remembered. “It was a lot of fun. … Then, in 2015, I won best thank you and was second runner-up. In 2016, I was first runner-up in photogenic, best thank you and the winner.”

So, how did Madilynn do consistently well in the thank-you category?

“It’s usually a photo thank you,” Tiffany said. “I make sure the girls sign their names and put a little, personalized message on there. It’s fun to look at, and they add a little of their own touch to it.”

This past April, Madilynn and her family traveled to Waterloo, Iowa, for this year’s pageant. Madilynn participated in interview, personal introduction and formal wear competitions -- and there’s also a community involvement component.

“Ten percent is community involvement, and what they can do for that is donate children’s books or school supplies,” Tiffany said. “Every contestant turns in crayons, pens, tablets, ... or you can turn in books, too. The winner takes all the donations to a children’s organization of their choice.”

“I delivered them to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester,” said Madilynn, who also took time during her visit to also play with the pediatric patients. “My uncle was in the hospital there at that time. So, I went to visit him and delivered the books to the pediatric patients at the same time.”

In Waterloo, Madilynn was asked slightly different questions in the interview portion of the event than are likely posed for the older girls and Miss divisions of this pageant.

“They asked me, if I had powers, what kind of powers would I have, and if I could build something out of Legos, what would I make?” Madilynn remembered. “I said ice powers, so then, if I win, I would be able to build a castle out of ice.”

A castle, by the way, was also the answer to the Legos question in the interview, for which she wore a suit that included a coat from Main Street Kids in Worthington. She wore a pink gown for formal wear, but Tiffany stressed that the event is about far more than simply looking nice.

“It really is a pageant that takes the girls and shows them how everything they’re doing can apply to their future,” she said. “You don’t just show up and give it your best shot and go home; they actually talk to the kids about the way they talk and the way they conduct themselves.

“While the kids are in their interviews, they have a smack-down talk with the parents,” Tiffany continued. “They want to make sure the parents don’t act like ‘pageant parents.’ They coach the parents on how to behave and help their daughters. … This experience changed our lives the very first time, even before she won.”

Madilynn’s life certainly changed when she learned she won the competition. Following a dance performance by all the girls in the event -- the last chance to perform before the judges -- the contestants went to be with their parents while awards such as best thank you, best personality, most photogenic and academic achievement were announced (those awards are decided upon by different judges than those who choose the pageant winner). The top 20 -- there were 50 competitors -- were then called up, and the top 5 counted down.

“I was just really nervous,” Madilynn said.

“She started breathing really heavy,” Tiffany added.

“When they got to first runner-up, I kind of thought to myself, since I got second-runner up past year, I might get first runner-up or win,” Madilynn explained.

She won, indeed, and she was crowned and began a “queen wave” that Tiffany said “I didn’t know she knew how to do” while bubbles floated down from above.

Not long afterward, Madilynn’s crown began to pay dividends in Lake Park.

A place for teens

“You’re supposed to represent your crown and your title well and live out what it means to be royalty,” Tiffany said.

“And you get to be in parades,” Madilynn said.

And, you get to do much more.

“My mom had wanted to open up a teen center, and then I won, and then we started to look for

a place. We went to a couple of different places.”

At one potential site, Tiffany and Madilynn were joined by Ken Fiala, who owns and operates Cap’n Ken’s restaurant in Lake Park. A decision was made at that time to not purchase the building, and Tiffany said she and her daughter were “very depressed” as they went to go eat at Cap’n Ken’s.

“That’s when he actually inquired, ‘What do you want to do with this teen center, anyway?”’ Tiffany said. “We told him ... and he literally stopped us in the middle of our meal and took us down here to the basement. I said, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is incredible,’ and I thought, ‘What is he going to want to charge us,’ and before I could ask he just said, ‘Have it.’ We opened up what we’ve titled The Den -teen center a week later.”

A smart TV donated by Tiffany’s parents, Brian and Dianne Ihnen of Lake Park, is in The Den, along with a pool table, foosball table and darts. There were already a bar, chairs and booths set up, and -- as a bonus -- surveillance cameras were already in place, which now provide extra security coverage for kids and a little more peace of mind for parents.

Fountain pop bought by Fiala and paid for by teen center (“He makes nothing, we make nothing”) is available downstairs, as well as snacks purchased by The Den board members and sold as inexpensively as possible so that it isn’t a losing proposition. The Den has a Christian board of directors: its members are Tiffany (president), Trelonnie Hennings (treasurer), Ken Fiala, Diane Duis and the Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Naweji.

“We do want The Den to be non-denominational and open to everyone,” Tiffany stressed. “We don’t push religion; we simply display the love of Christ in our activity and our behavior.”

The Den is currently open Wednesdays after school until 8 p.m. and Fridays from 8 to 11 p.m. Youth groups may also use the space for events and meetings, as long as those activities are open to all. The teen center has already become known for at least one out-of-the-ordinary offering.

“The Den has become well known to the teens for ‘the pickle shots,’ which are shots of pickle juice that are actually very good for you,” Tiffany said. “The teens have requested we make a T-shirt saying, ‘Home of the pickle shot!’”

What’s next … Hollywood!

Madilynn will represent Iowa next month while competing for the National American Miss Title when she heads to Hollywood, Calif. She’s excited about both the trip to Disneyland and what she could win at the national pageant.

“I can win $5,000,” Madilynn stated with a smile.

“There’s a whole package of prizes, including luggage and scholarships for modeling and other opportunities,” Tiffany said.

“You can win a convertible, too,” Madilynn noted.

“I’m praying for the car -- I do it nightly,” Tiffany added.

Madilynn will enter The Den as her service project in an effort to win the Golden Achievement Award at the National American Miss event. The Mandelkows have already put together a 14-minute YouTube video about the non-profit project that judges will view.

The Den is also not the end of Madilynn’s Miss Iowa Princess activity. She has done fashion shows, including a 4-H fashion show in Jackson and a Hawkeye Care Center Fashion Show in Spirit Lake, Iowa. She assisted with the Jackson County Fair’s 4-H hog show, helped Lake Park senior citizens with lawn care and outdoor work, picked up road ditches and assisted with Lake Park’s luau event. She has been what Tiffany called “visiting royalty” in neighboring states, helping girls with what needs to be done at their respective pageants while offering them encouragement.

Madilynn also got to appear in a Pearson Lakes Art Center production of “The Wizard of Oz” this past summer and is also involved with Girl Scouts, gymnastics, dance, 4-H and her church. She loves hunting, fishing and trapping with her dad, and just completed her third year of flag football.

In addition to her parents, Madilynn gets support from big sister Massina,15 and little brother Gage, 5. She also has a host of sponsors that are helping her cover her expenses and travel costs this year, including: Ken Olson Photography of Spirit Lake, Iowa; Capt’n Ken’s; Dave’s Repair of Montgomery, Iowa; Extended Ag Services of Lakefield; Richard and Linda Voss of Lakefield; Jaycox Implement of Lake Park; Dr. Paul Roggow of Jackson; Murphy Electric of Lake Park; Hellinga Homes of Lake Park; Britt Vet Clinic; Northwest Express; IGL Teleconnect of Spencer; Kozy Heat of Lakefield; and -- of course -- family and friends.

While taking the crown in National American Miss is a great experience for Madilynn and her family, it’s what has taken place as a result of her involvement that has been most special.

“Really, the true goal behind this (The Den) is to support teens that don’t have the support that every human needs,” Tiffany said. “This is helping young people, and that really means a lot to me.”

More information about National American Miss is available at namiss.com. The Den, a non-profit organization staffed strictly by volunteers, can also be found on Facebook at its page, “The DEN -- teen center.”