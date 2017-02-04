For many, those questions seem distant and unfamiliar. But for millions of refugees who are pushed away from their countries by violence and fear, they’re answered every day.

Asefash Hailu, a native from Ethiopia, came to the United States as a refugee in 1980 after living for more than 10 years in a refugee camp in Sudan. At a very young age, she ran away from Ethiopia to Sudan, which took her almost a year.

It was a year of constant fear and uncertainty.

Hailu said she would walk for days to arrive in one town, where she would stay for a couple of months to work and plan her next trip.

“You do whatever it takes to survive,” she said. “I would sell coffee and tea on the streets just to feed myself and my child.”

Hailu said she was one of the lucky ones, since she survived a trip that takes millions of lives every year. She explained that many of the people who take the risk to leave Ethiopia for neighboring countries are eaten by wild animals or killed by the military.

“I remember there was an area where I had to hide under a bed and when I looked up to the sky, there were bombs dropping and fire being exchanged,” Hailu recalled. “I don’t even remember how I went out of there, but when I went outside there were thousands of people's bodies on the ground.”

As Hailu arrived in Sudan, she found a little more peace, but it seemed that suffering and pain were a permanent part of her life. The pain, which now felt it like a second skin, was not only from leaving her family behind and seeing some of them die, but from witnessing the suffering of those around her.

“In the camp there was a lot of pain and sorrow because people registered and all of them think they are going to come to the United States, but some of them don’t — it really just depends on your luck,” Hailu said. “Many people are waiting for so many years that they end up committing suicide because they have lost their hope.”

Hailu explained that once she arrived to the refugee camp in Sudan, she started the process to become a refugee through the Red Cross. A small tent became Hailu’s and her son’s home for 10 years. After all the waiting, Hailu received the good news that a Lutheran church in Sioux Falls, S.D. sponsored her family to come to the United States.

Although she left behind the bombs and the killings, she was about to start a journey with a whole new set of challenges. She was about to start a life from scratch, not knowing the language and the culture of her new home.

“Being a foreigner is the scariest and saddest thing that has ever happened to me,” Hailu said. “To leave your country where you were born and raised and go to a foreign country is not easy — you do it because you don't have any other hope because you don't know where are going to end up.”

In the midst of the fear and pain, Hailu had set mind to the fact that she was going to have a good life and was not doing it for her, but for her children. For an entire year, she walked to work, washed dishes, cleaned bathrooms and served food.

“I am thankful with God every day for arriving here,” Hailu said. “I became part of the society and work hard, and had my children, educated them. … I just try to contribute as much to society as possible.”

Hailu was able to raise five successful children, who now are in the workforce helping this country improve and grow. Mihiret, 26, was able to go to college and now works to provide health coverage to underprivileged people. Fayise Abrahim, 24, attended an Ivy League school with a full scholarship and now fights for the rights of minorities.

“I am where I am at today because I have a very strong mother, who no matter what life threw her way, she overcame it and she taught me how to do that,” Fayise said. “She is a woman who has survived the war, she survived her mother’s death at a very young age ... she is a survivor.”

Although three of Hailu’s children were born in the United States and raised in Worthington, they still are living in two different worlds. At home, they speak Amharic and ate injera, while in school they need to behave as any other American.

Mihiret said she has a lot of good memories from growing up in Worthington, but the difficulties of being a daugher of an immigrant never disappeared.



“At the time I was the only black child in the classroom,” Mihiret said. “It was challenging because you really didn't have people reflecting you in the schools or the town.”

Fayise, like her sister, said growing up in Worthington was difficult. She grew up speaking Amharic, which she said didn’t prevent her from speaking English fluently. However, simply because she spoke another language at home, she was required to take English tests frequently, which made her fall behind on other subjects.

“I remember feeling like there was something wrong with me and that I was very different from everybody else because I needed to be separated to take these tests,” Fayise said. “Then I started doing better in English that I did in my own language, and I started losing my own language.”

Mihiret said and her family — just like many others who come to the U.S. — were obligated to leave their culture, traditions and language behind in order to assimilate to the American culture. She noted that many people believe that immigrants want to hold tight to their traditions and are resistant to adopt American traditions.

“I just feel that with the political environment that we are going through right now, people have over time continued to resent the thought that immigrants want to keep hold of their beliefs, and it’s not necessary like that,” Mihiret said. “They want to fit in and they don't want to be seen as others and they stop speaking their language, and stop practicing their beliefs … so they can assimilate to what it means to be part of American culture.”

As newcomers try to blend in with their new environment, they leave behind who they are. For many refugees, the only tie that they have to their homes and families are just their memories. They are able to keep those memories alive through their culture, but those are endangered as they try to build their new life.

For Hailu, every time she wears her traditional clothes and smells the fragrance of fresh Ethiopian coffee, she feels the warmth of her mother.