Column: "Dusting" off the memories

This may seem hard to believe, but despite the fact that my father was a pilot, I only flew once with him at the controls. He was flying a medevac helicopter in Duluth at the time. My mom and I happened to show up at the office just as he was about to refuel in Superior. We hopped aboard and as we took off, straight up from the helipad, the theme song from “M*A*S*H” started playing in my head. It was amazingly cool.

I did get to fly with one of his friends once. He owned a bright yellow bi-plane. I remember putting on goggles and climbing in behind the pilot. As we took off, my hair flew behind me, the wind reddened my cheeks and I saw my town as I never had before. We flew out over the water and the pilot followed the shoreline until he was over our house. There below me was our garden, our trees and rosebushes and Country Squire station wagon.

I remember thinking that I was finally seeing the world as my father saw it. Everything was vastly different from this perspective. I loved feeling connected with my dad a little more, from just those few minutes in the air.

I think about that day often whenever I see the crop dusters out over our acreage. I adore the crop dusters. They make me feel safe, as if it’s my own dad up there, watching over me. Never mind the fact that he never did crop dusting work.

I remember the first time I heard the duster fly over our house. I was washing dishes, minding my own business, when suddenly a gigantic and tremendously fast truck was racing down our road. Only it wasn’t a truck and it wasn’t on the road. It was so loud and so fast I thought, “What on earth is that guy thinking going so fast?!”

And then the sound of it changed and I realized that it was an airplane. I dropped whatever it was I was washing and ran for the door, and gazed at the plane as it circled around and disappeared behind the trees. The dishwater was cold by the time I went back inside. I just couldn’t stop watching.

Every year, when the dusting begins, I tell my kids how dangerous crop dusting is. And always, always, in the back of my mind, I pray for the pilot to be safe. Because, after all, I felt like he was my own father.

Strange, isn’t it, how God doesn’t always answer our prayers?

When someone dies, our world is diminished. Even if we did not know that person. “No man is an island,” wrote John Donne, pastor and poet and dean of St. Paul’s Cathedral in London from 1621-1631. “Never send to know for whom the bells tolls,” he wrote. “It tolls for thee.”

Donne got it right. The death of one impacts us all.

I never met Jim Arnt, crop duster extraordinaire. But I felt as if I knew him -- I certainly waved to him every time he flew by! Thank you, Jim, for the joy you brought into my life.

Dear God, bless and comfort Pat and the kids both now and in the days to come. May their empty skies be filled with good memories of a life well lived. Amen.

“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.” Psalm 46:1 NIV

