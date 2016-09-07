Boxes, boxes and more boxes. Boxes are my life right now. For a while I was constantly on the lookout for boxes. My eyes would hone in on an empty box sitting innocently on a desk and I became a spy, a headhunter of box talent.

“That’s a nice box you’ve got there. Do you still need it? I could … take it off of your hands? Spare you the bother of recycling?”

If you couch a question in such terms, pointing out to the owner of said box a value in its disappearance, they tend to relinquish their hold on such commodities quite willingly.

I took to haunting the liquor store’s recycling bin. I know exactly what everyone in Worthington drank in the month of August. I became a connoisseur of boxes. A boxaholic. Some might even say, a hoarder.

And it all paid off. I filled those boxes, one by one. Some I even refilled. The really good ones are on their third run.

Because now, you see, the tables have turned. I’m emptying those boxes. And oh, how good it feels. Except that, sometimes, I’m not entirely certain where to put their contents.

But no matter.

The boxes have served their purpose. They have moved the stuff of our lives into our new house.

And now I’m left with a mountain of empty, flat boxes. And the mountain isn’t done growing yet.

Rumor has it, in fact, from a reliable source, that a certain friend of mine still has a couple unpacked boxes from her move three years ago, sitting in an inconspicuous place. I would not at all be surprised if that is the case for me.

So all of these boxes and all of these possessions leave me with a question or two. 1: Do I really need all this stuff if I can shove it aside for three years and not really notice its loss? 2: Why am I keeping the Associated Press Style Handbook circa 1988? 3: If it’s true that “you can’t take it with you” (and it is) … then what is all of this stuff for, anyway?

The answers I face are as follows:

Question #1: I’m not prepared to deal with this question quite yet. I think I’ll shove it aside in an inconspicuous place.

Question #2: I threw it away. Yes, I did. I’m only slightly regretting that decision.

Question #3: While it’s true that happiness cannot be found in stuff -- and that no hearse is ever followed by a U-Haul -- the fact remains that a little stuff is needed in life. And I’ve gotten rid of a lot! Even books! But yes, there is probably more I can part with and only slightly regret that decision.

And so we settle into our new house -- and still pray for the sale of our old one (anyone looking for an acreage?!) -- fully cognizant of that fact that I have so much to be thankful for. So much that goes far beyond “stuff.”

“Don’t store up treasures here on earth, where moths eat them and rust destroys them, and where thieves break in and steal. Store your treasures in heaven, where moths and rust cannot destroy, and thieves do not break in and steal.” Matthew 6:19-20