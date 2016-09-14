Disheveled Theologian: What's in a name?

Gretchen O'Donnell (right) gives an introduction of Christian musician Steve Taylor during a conference. (Photo by Imbi Kinnon, Medri Kinnon Productions)

I had a laugh recently when an old persona came to haunt me. I hadn’t heard from this particular person in a long time. When she showed up, I just had to smile.

This persona is named Rachel. She’s a lot like me. OK, she’s actually exactly like me because she is me.

Because the name “Gretchen” isn’t super common, it can be hard for people to remember. I will introduce myself -- or be introduced -- and when the new acquaintance later refers to me in some way, he or she will sometimes call me Rachel. My theory is that it’s something about the “ch” sound of both names.

So anyway, in a meeting last week, someone I had just met -- who was very kind and nice and will certainly remain anonymous -- called me Rachel.

It didn’t bother me in the slightest but, so as to avoid future confusion if/when she referred to me again, I did correct her -- and tell her my theory on the whole “ch” thing.

The funny thing is, it’s not the only incorrect name I tend to get called. Back when my last name was “Wendt”, before I gladly took on the less confusing (or so I thought) “O’Donnell” name (confusing because people think “McDonald”), I used to regularly be called “Wendy” by teachers. One time a teacher in the hallway at Bethel Seminary said, “Hi, Wendy,” and kept on walking. He then stopped, turned, and said, “Wait. That’s not right.” And I said, “Close, it’s Gretchen.” He replied, “I wasn’t close at all!” “My last name,” I responded with a smile. “You almost had that right!”

But my favorite wrong-name incident came last summer, when I had the opportunity to meet a long-time musical hero of mine.

Steve Taylor, legendary Christian singer, songwriter, producer, filmmaker and all-around creative guy, holds pride of place as the background music of my high school and college life. All of my favorite songs were either sung by Steve, written by Steve or produced by Steve.

I was allowed to introduce Steve when it was his turn to take the main stage as speaker at a conference I attended. This came about because I had several funny stories of Steve’s music’s impact on my life … and also because I had the audacity to ask that I be allowed to share them.

The introduction went well, got a lot of laughs, and served its purpose.

Then Steve began to speak. As he spoke, he referred to my introduction several times. That was nice. But in the nerves of the moment he referred to me several times as “Brenda.”

Which was a little awkward.

But he amended himself several times, too, and called me Gretchen, which was less awkward. It’s easy to do, call someone the wrong name when you’re on stage and speaking. I understand, I really do. One of his fellow speakers was named Brenda, so that name was on his mind.

At the end of his talk I shook his hand and despite my usual anti-autograph tendencies, I asked him if he’d sign the CD I’d brought with me all the way from Minnesota for that very purpose.

He smiled, said, “Sure,” took my Sharpie, and wrote.

Later that afternoon I took the CD out of my bag. I opened the case. And there, in black permanent ink, I read, “To Brenda. Thanks! Steve Taylor.”

I laughed until I cried.

It’s good to not think too highly of yourself, yes?

When I got home and showed the disc to my family, I knew that my husband would laugh just as hard as I did. It’s all OK, and the story is all the funnier for its ending.

Steve even gave me a brand new CD of his new band -- signed to my husband -- spelled correctly and everything! I didn’t realize until later that it was actually signed by every member of his band!

So yeah, if any of you want to start calling me Brenda, I won’t mind. It can be our secret code. It’s a good way of keeping me humble.

“For by the grace given me I say to every one of you: Do not think of yourself more highly than you ought, but rather think of yourself with sober judgment, in accordance with the faith God has distributed to each of you.” Romans 12:3NIV