WORTHINGTON -- “Truth Be Told,” a seminar billed as a “biblical worldview” conference,” will be hosted Friday through Sunday at Solid Rock Assembly in Worthington

Scheduled as speakers for the event are Tim Barton and David Pate, who are each slated to lead four sessions over the course of the weekend.

Barton is an ordained minister for WallBuilders, a national pro-family organization that presents America’s forgotten history and heroes, with emphasis on religious, moral and constitutional heritage. He will lead the following sessions:

Exceptional (Friday p.m.):This presentation will identify the principles that were put in place that allowed America to become an Exceptional nation.

What Christianity Produced (Saturday a.m.): Will identify several of the unique ideas and current practices in America that came directly from the Bible and Christianity.

The Role of Christians and Pastors in American Government (Saturday a.m.):Will introduce the individuals historically identified as the most responsible for the birth of America and American independence.

Know the Bible and Biblical Priorities in Voting (Sunday a.m.): In spite of America's Biblical illiteracy, the Bible contains the answers to God's plan of success; including what kind of leaders to choose and what priorities Christians should have when it comes to voting.

Pate is the principal at Christian Ministries Academy, Hot Springs, Ark., where he also coaches high school basketball and volleyball. He is an ordained minister and an associate pastor at Christian Ministries Church, and is also a teacher at Applied Life Leaders Academy. He will lead the following sessions:

Removed The Answer (Friday p.m.):This presentation will look at several problems we have created by removing God's word.

Truth & who decides? (Saturday a.m.):Will navigate one of the most important issues of today, Truth.

Connecting the dots with culture to the Bible (Saturday a.m.):Will look at separation of church and state, crime and violence, the national anthem, love wins, and many more issues dominating the news.

Don't be discouraged (Sunday a.m.):Will look at God's solution for difficult and discouraging situations.

Sessions will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday. All will take place at Solid Rock Assembly.

For more information, call Solid Rock at 376-5770.