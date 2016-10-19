Disheveled Theologian: A porcine parable

Ian stood a moment in silence, staring out the window, before insisting, “No, it’s not. It’s a pig.”

I looked up again. Squinted a little. “It’s not,” I denied. “How could we have a pig in our yard? It’s a white dog, or a deer, or...or an albino baby coyote. In the middle of the day.”

I stood up and grabbed the binoculars. I trained them on the pale creature which was trotting in our direction.

“I stand corrected. That is totally a pig in our yard.”

In the years we lived on our acreage, we had some interesting animal incidents, but I think that the pig encounter looms as one of the most memorable.

But it has the saddest ending.

Wilbur – as we, logically, came to call him – spent the greater part of the day hiding in a copse of trees, enjoying the leaf mould and the cool shade. Occasionally I’d see him trotting across the grass of our front yard, exercising perhaps, or simply breathing the free air.

When I finally got a hold of the correct farm to which Wilbur belonged, it was with mixed emotions that I saw the farmer arrive, shotgun in hand, grimly facing his duty. Wilbur’s days, it transpired, were up. He had been compromised and could no longer be sold, and the farmer did not have the need of a pet pig.

I didn’t blame him, but I’d come to like Wilbur as the day went on. And, as his namesake famously said, I could imagine our Wilbur saying, “But I don’t want to die!”

The truth, of course, is that Wilbur would have died sooner or later anyway, born as he was to grace the tables of hungry Americans. But he had tasted freedom, and he didn’t give up without a fight.

Now, I admit, this may be a theological stretch to pull out Isaiah right now. But I’m going to do it anyway because, in my disheveled mind, this works.

“We all, like sheep, have gone astray, each of us has turned to our own way; and the Lord has laid on Him the iniquity of us all.” Isaiah 53:6

Wilbur, who had run away and lived it up for a whole day, is a lot like us. He went astray and had to pay the consequences.

Thankfully, unlike Wilbur, we have someone who saw our plight, looked at us in compassion, and decided that his love for us outweighed our sin. Decided that death wasn’t too high a price to pay to redeem us.

“Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift.” 2 Corinthians 9:15