Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Chris Tomlin simulcast is Tuesday at Grace Community Church

    By Daily Globe Today at 9:18 p.m.

    WORTHINGTON -- “Chris Tomlin Presents Worship Night in America: An Evening of Unity and Prayer for Our Country” will be simulcast at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Grace Community Church, Worthington.

    The evening is slated to feature Tomlin, Max Lucado, Louie Giglio, Matt Redman, Phil Wickham, Tasha Cobbs, Matt Maher and Kim Walker-Smith.

    There are a limited number of free tickets available until gone through the Grace Community Church office and picked up Friday or Monday between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets can also be reserved by emailing info@graceonline.net, or purchased online at ChrisTomlin.com.

    Explore related topics:lifestylesreligionlifestylesReligionworthington
    Advertisement