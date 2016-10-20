Chris Tomlin simulcast is Tuesday at Grace Community Church

The evening is slated to feature Tomlin, Max Lucado, Louie Giglio, Matt Redman, Phil Wickham, Tasha Cobbs, Matt Maher and Kim Walker-Smith.

There are a limited number of free tickets available until gone through the Grace Community Church office and picked up Friday or Monday between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets can also be reserved by emailing info@graceonline.net, or purchased online at ChrisTomlin.com.