Column: Joe-drinkers anonymous

Wait. I’m a grown-up now?

As I nodded my head at Katie and narrowly avoided an existential crisis, I couldn’t stop thinking about the coffee moments of my life.

I began to drink coffee in eighth grade at my neighbor Tish’s house. Tish was my Sunday School teacher, but more than that, she was my friend, even though she was just a few years younger than my parents. Tish is one of those people who loves everybody as if they deserve it, and makes you feel special simply for being you.

Tish drank her coffee with brown sugar and served it in heavy pottery mugs. Whenever I see mugs like that I immediately see her kitchen stools at her heavy butcher-block table and smell sea-scented air, log cabin and lolloping Black Lab. I felt so special sitting there, chatting away, holding that huge mug of cozy goodness -- which, inexplicably, I drank black.

When I left the island I left coffee behind for a few years, and when I picked the habit up again in college, my tastes had changed. No longer could I take it straight and bitter; now I wanted it with cream. Lots of cream.

This need for cream stems from a traumatic coffee moment in high school.

I was with my mom in Paris, on a Spring Break trip from West Berlin, Germany. We were on the Champs-Élysées, and Mom ordered us each an espresso. It came in those adorable little demitasse cups that no girl who ever played house as a child could resist. I took one sip from that tiny cup -- feeling sophisticated in my pink Nikes and green Benetton sweatshirt -- and I think I refrained from spitting it all over my mother, but I’m not entirely sure.

It was vile. I was scarred for life by that tiny cup of French coffee.

I didn’t drink coffee again until I found myself in desperate need of caffeine in college, and even then I only drank it in the direst of circumstances. Somewhere along the line -- probably in grad school -- it entered my daily diet and now a day simply doesn’t seem right without a cup of joe near at hand.

My favorite coffee moment of all, however, came around the time I met my husband. He and I worked at Covenant Park Bible Camp, in northern Minnesota. I was the program director and he was the maintenance director. (That pretty much sums up our marriage duties today as well.) One morning at breakfast in the dining hall, my mother, who was the camp speaker that week, saw Colin drinking coffee.

Mom knew -- though I think she was still in denial as to the real reason -- that I talked about Colin inordinately more than the other staff members I worked with. She had never met this young man, however, so when we found ourselves right beside him (How did that happen?) I casually said, “Mom, this is Colin.” And my mother -- bless her heart -- said to Colin, “Oh, I see you drink coffee, too.” And she held up her mug, indicating that they were in the same coffee-drinking club together. “Joe-Drinkers Anonymous” perhaps, as if this was an exclusive club, a rare and wonderful thing to find a fellow coffee drinker.

“I see you drink coffee, too,” Colin and I will say to each other from time to time over our steaming mugs and we smile and I get goose bumps, because that memory is part of what makes us a family. Coffee -- black, sweet, or cream-colored -- is intricately connected with the things that bring me joy.

And while that may not be a deep thought for today, the gift of joy on any day is a blessing.

“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” Romans 15:13 NIV