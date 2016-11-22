Column: Giving thanks where thanks is due

Thanksgiving morning she’d get up at some ungodly hour to get the turkey into the oven and make the stuffing which was, quite literally, stuffed into the bird. Mom always bought the biggest bird she could find and it filled the entire oven, leaving zero room for side dishes which would either have to be cooked on the stovetop or shoved into the oven after the bird was removed. The smells of the turkey would waft down the hallway by mid-morning, tantalizing us with the promise of the mighty meal to come.

Contrary to the traditional American menu, we rarely had sweet potatoes, and green bean casserole was rare, too. Mom sometimes made Jello to appease Dad, but not very often. But there were peas, grown in our own garden and frozen in the summer’s heat, and there was Mom’s gravy, brown and rich, and lump-free, to smother the volcano of mashed potatoes heaped upon our plates.

Butter -- excuse me, those were the margarine years -- sat upon a china butter dish. I loved using the little butter knife, that item of cutlery relegated to the back of the drawer and kept just for such times as these.

If you weren’t careful, and you happened to pass through the kitchen unwarily before the meal was ready, you’d be set to work peeling the potatoes or setting the table. That was most often my job, and I actually liked it at fancy times like this. I’d open the doors of the hutch and gently lift out the china, the cloth napkins, the fall-themed tablecloth.

I’d carefully set the gold glass goblets at each place, followed by the Bronzeware --

rosewood-handled cutlery from Thailand which Dad had gotten for Mom when they lived in Okinawa. Fancy hotpads were strategically placed around the table and I, as table-setter extraordinaire, always made sure that the dish I liked best was placed on the pad closest to me.

When the turkey was golden brown and the scent of it enough to drive a hungry girl to distraction, Dad would be called to carve. Suddenly the wait was nearly over. Serving bowls would be filled, the gravy boat would be called into service, and a platter of fragrant meat would be carried proudly to the well-laid table.

Finally, with stomachs growling and mouths watering, we all sat down to give thanks. It was a moment worth waiting for.

Back then, even though I knew Mom had been working all week on the meal, I had no real idea of how much of her energy went into that meal. Nowadays I know how exhausting it is to get everything perfect, hot, and presentable at the same time. To get the table beautifully set, to make that lump-free gravy.

And so, this Thanksgiving, I’m most thankful for my mom. Thankful that she taught me how to cook (even if I never passed the pie crust lesson), thankful that she taught me how to behave, thankful that she taught me that there are things more important than a perfectly laid table.

And mostly, I’m thankful that she and my dad lived their lives before us in such a way that we both heard with their words and saw with their actions that they loved Jesus and we should, too.

“She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue…Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her…Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.” Proverbs 31:26, 28, 31 NIV